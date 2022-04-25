One person injured in small convenience store fire

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — One person was hospitalized Friday after a small fire broke out at a Verona Road convenience store.

Crews responded to the scene around 7:40 p.m. for a report of smoke inside a gas station convenience store in the 4600 block of Verona Road. When they arrived, firefighters found a small fire in a mop sink in the back of the store.

First responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but it damaged some items in and around the sink. The flames didn’t spread to the building itself.

The victim who was hospitalized suffered non-life-threatening injuries when trying to move an item that was on fire before firefighters arrived.

Officials with the Madison Fire Department said the fire was likely accidental. The exact cause is still unknown, but improperly discarded smoking materials may have been involved.

