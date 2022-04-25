ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Democratic 3rd Congressional candidate Knudsen drops out of race

By Rayos Syndication User
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQzMs_0fJcbFJ900

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Democratic 3rd Congressional candidate Brett Knudsen, one of five Democrats seeking to replace longtime seatholder Rep. Ron Kind, is dropping out of the race.

Knudsen made the announcement on his Facebook page Monday, saying he cannot move forward with his campaign financially.

In his announcement, he says in part, “This post comes with a heavy heart.”

“After being the first candidate to announce the entrance to the race for Congress, I will have to be the first to exit,” Knudsen wrote. “Due to financing the campaign through 95% of personal funding, I am simply unable to carry on.”

Knudsen says in the post that it was his goal to “add an extra voice for democracy,” and to “speak against atrocities carried out by our government.”

Knudsen says his Facebook page will be used for commentary going forward, saying that the fight isn’t over.

Kind announced last summer he is not seeking re-election.

With Knudsen dropping out, there are four Democratic candidates left in the running: Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath, Mark Neumann, and Brad Pfaff. Pfaff represents the 32nd District in Wisconsin’s State Senate.

The primary for the seat is on Aug. 9. Whichever Democrat wins the primary will likely face Republican Derrick Van Orden in the general election Nov. 8.

