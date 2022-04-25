ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘American Idol’ & ‘60 Minutes’ Lead Sunday Ratings; ‘Riverdale’ Matches Demo Low

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zm8P7_0fJcaioj00

Click here to read the full article.

Sunday marked was another winning night for CBS and ABC as the two dominated primetime with new episodes of 60 Minutes and American Idol , respectively.

According to fast nationals, American Idol won the night’s highest rating and 60 Minutes, Sunday’s largest audience. CBS’ news delivered a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.26 million viewers. 60 Minutes , which was CBS’ top program of the evening, however did not have much stiff competition airing among repeats across all other networks in the 7 p.m. hour.

At 8 p.m., things picked up with American Idol (0.7, 5.11M) rising in both counts from the previous week . Idol was ABC’s top title. Keeping its lead-in from the preceding hour, a steady episode of The Equalizer (0.5, 6.76M) followed behind to easily best episodes of The Simpsons (0.3, 0.91M) and The Great North (0.2, 0.72M). The latest Simpsons was Fox’s top show.

In the same block, Riverdale (0.0, 0.22M)dipped even further to reach lows in the demo. Riverdale wasn’t even The CW ’s best-performing title Sunday – that distinction went to a rerun of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.0, 0.30M)

NCIS: Los Angeles (0.5, 5.52M) held the demo steady for CBS, even if it meant dropping from its last episode. Also in the 9 p.m. hour were Weakest Link (0.2, 1.64M), Bob’s Burgers (0.2, 0.72M) and Family Guy (0.3, 0.90M). Weakest Link marked NBC’s top title.

CBS remained consistent in the demo all throughout the night, closing with a steady S.W.A.T. (0.5, 3.92M). The Rookie ‘s spinoff pilot (0.3, 3.42M), starring Niecy Nash, helped the ABC series tick up slightly in viewers. Transplant (0.2, 1.44M) was also slightly up.

Here’s a snapshot of what Monday primetime will offer: new two-hour episodes of American Idol and A merican Song Contest , Rachel Brosnahan on The Price Is Right at Night, and new installments of 9-1-1 and All American series on Fox and The CW, respectively.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire fans react as bosses deliver disappointing news ahead of finale

Bad news, One Chicago fans - the franchise is set to take another break from screens. NBC will not air new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD or Chicago Med in its usual Wednesday evening slot for the next three weeks. Instead, it's expected that viewers will be treated to reruns once again in a scheduling shake-up.
CHICAGO, IL
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverdale#60 Minutes#Sag Awards#American Idol#Cbs#Abc#Cw#Ncis#Weakest Link
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kathryn Hays Dies: Longtime ‘As The World Turns’, ‘Star Trek’ Actress Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Kathryn Hays, who in 1972 started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in As the World Turns and by the soap’s cancelation in 2010 had aged with her character to become the beloved matriarch Kim Hughes, died March 25 in Fairfield, CT. She was 87. Her death was announced today in the Connecticut Post. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In addition to her long-running role on As the World Turns — with her 38-year-stint, she was the fourth-longest-serving cast member when the series went off the air — Hays is remembered by fans...
FAIRFIELD, CT
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Al Roker seeks advice as son Nick embarks on big transition

Big changes are coming for Al Roker and his family, and the Today Show host is trying to figure out just how to best prepare himself for it. It comes as no surprise to fans of the star that he has an extremely tight knit family, which includes his wife Deborah Roberts, who works for ABC as a television journalist, plus their children Leila, 23, and Nicholas, 19. He has another daughter, Courtney, 25, with ex-wife Alice Bell.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVLine

CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for NCIS, Ghosts and 17 Others, One Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. CBS apparently has its “Eye” on the end of the TV season, and thus has announced season finale dates for 19 of its shows, plus at least one series finale. To date, CBS has renewed for the 2022-23 season only the following scripted shows: Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Ghosts and CSI: Vegas. Bull, meanwhile, is the only announced series finale. So far. [Thunderclap] In the demo, Survivor is currently CBS’ top-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by The Amazing Race, NCIS, The Equalizer, FBI and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

72K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy