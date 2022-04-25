ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Person Struck, Killed On I-5 Near Pocket Road In Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0td9gK_0fJcafAY00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along Interstate 5 in south Sacramento early Sunday morning, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a driver reported seeing a dark object moving across southbound I-5. The driver didn’t have enough time to react, however, and struck the object – which turned out to be a person.

Officers say the driver pulled off the freeway at Pocket Road and called 911. The driver stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries in the collision. No details about the pedestrian, other than that she was female, have been released.

CHP says the driver cooperated with the investigation and showed no signs of impairment.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Motorcycle Passenger Killed In Highway 50 Crash Involving Suspected Drunk Driver In Placerville

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A suspected drunk driver from Cameron Park was arrested over the weekend after a crash in Placerville that killed a motorcycle passenger, authorities said Monday. The person killed was identified as Pollock Pines resident Lori Hooper, 60. The Placerville Police Department said the driver of the motorcycle suffered critical injuries in the collision. Aaron Folmsbee, 47, was arrested at the scene and booked into the El Dorado County Jail on $175,000 bail. Jail records show Folmsbee has since been released. He faces charges of DUI, causing great bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The collision happened at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Highway 50 near Broadway Drive. Investigators said Folmsbee was driving a Jeep at the time of the crash. No further information was released.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Teen Girl Severely Hurt in 2011 San Jose Hit-and-Run Crash Dies Of Her Injuries

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A teenage girl who was hit by a car in San Jose in 2011 and severely injured died this week from complications of the injury, her family said Friday. The collision happened on January 8th, 2011, at about 1:10 a.m. in the intersection of Camden and Bascom Avenues. San Jose police said a grey or silver early 2000s Japanese-make sedan was heading east on Camden when it hit the Campbell teen, who was walking with her boyfriend in a marked crosswalk when she was struck. The vehicle fled after the collision and the girl was taken to...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Hostage situation ongoing in South Sacramento

The Latest April 26, 2022 – 6:04 a.m. The standoff ended early Tuesday morning after two people inside the residence walked out of the house with their hands up, were detained, and driven away in separate cars. Original story: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said an armed individual is holding someone against their will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#California Highway Patrol#Accident#Chp
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Sacramento

Police: 3 Teens Steal Thousands Worth Of Merchandise From Stores In Lodi, Manteca, And Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Manteca Police Department has arrested three teens in connection to a string of thefts from area stores. On Apr. 11, loss prevention workers at a Manteca Target store received information indicating that three women had stolen more than $1,200 worth of items from a Target store in Lodi. Manteca Target’s loss prevention associates say they watched the same three women enter their store and soon realized that these women had allegedly stolen more than $2,500 worth of baby formula three days before. The employees called the police and say they saw the women grab large amounts of baby formula,...
MANTECA, CA
FOX40

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

18-Year-Old Arrested For Multiple Shootings In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made in a string of random shootings that involved an 18-year-old in Modesto, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrested James Ganjeh in the area of Albers Road for random shootings that took place in the east part of the county. Ganjeh was safely taken into custody Saturday around 10 p.m. at his residence. Ganjeh was accused of shooting at passing cars in the past few weeks along Dusty Lane and Milnes Road. Fortunately, no one was injured in any of these shootings. Initially, victims were unable to identify Ganjeh, however, Friday afternoon a victim was able to...
MODESTO, CA
The Press Democrat

CHP: Driver killed after hitting tree near Petaluma

A man was killed Sunday morning after he drove into a tree on the outskirts of Petaluma and was ejected from his car, authorities said. The crash happened on Old Redwood Highway east of Ely Road and was reported to authorities just before 7:30 a.m., according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Roseville-Area Homicide Victim Identified As Erica Marie Wright, 41; Suspect Still Sought

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The woman found dead in a Roseville-area home in the early hours of Wednesday morning has been identified as 41-year-old Erica Marie Wright. Placer County Sheriff’s detectives say they are still looking for any possible surveillance video that could help identify the suspect in Wright’s killing. JUST IN: Placer Co. Sheriff’s Office name the 41 yr old woman found dead in this home on Livoti Ave. in Roseville, Erica Marie Wright. The suspect, PCSO says, still not found. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/rx3VoFUNME — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) April 21, 2022 Neighbors who live near Livoti Avenue say they’ve seen law enforcement at the home...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

56-Year-Old Man Dies After Shooting In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A 56-year-old man has died after a shooting in Fairfield late Thursday night, police say. Fairfield police say officers responded to the area of Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue a little before 11:30 p.m. and noticed a vehicle that was trying to leave the scene. Officers stopped the car and a Fairfield man with a gunshot wound was found inside. That man was soon rushed to the hospital, but police say he was pronounced dead a few hours later. Investigators believe an argument led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released, however. The name of the man who died has also not yet been released, but police say he was a Fairfield resident.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies After Being Partially Ejected From Truck During Crash Near Nevada City

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — A Browns Valley man died in an early morning single-vehicle crash in a rural area north of Nevada City, authorities said Tuesday. The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cruzon Grade Road and Firefox Way. Grass Valley-area California Highway Patrol said the driver of a Ford truck was found partially ejected out of the overturned vehicle. Investigators said they believe the man, 34, made an unsafe turn to the right, causing the truck to leave the roadway and crash into an embankment. The truck then fell onto its left side before coming back to rest in the middle of the roadway. The name of the man has not yet been released. Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol are factors.
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
66K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy