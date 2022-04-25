ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Shop Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers (Even If They’re Sold Out)

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Billie Eilish ’s latest Nike collaboration has arrived. After the Grammy-winning singer teased a pair of Air Force 1 high sneakers in a limited-edition Mushroom colorway last December, her $170 shoes have landed online at Nike’s website and SNKRS app and her online store .

Following Eilish’s previous Air Jordan collabs, the new shoes — which are entirely vegan and feature eco-conscious materials — come alongside a matching clothing collection that’s also available at Nike.com and the star’s website. The three-piece range ($45 to $100) includes a tee, pants and a hoodie featuring the Swoosh at an upright angle and minimalist graphics.

The Billie Eilish x Nike AF 1 Highs are crafted from 18 percent post-consumer recycled content, including a vegan nubuck upper made of 80 percent recycled materials, 100 percent recycled polyester accents and a Nike Grind underfoot. A riff on Nike designer Bruce Kilgore’s original design that was first released in 1982, the chunky retro sneakers boast oversized Velcro straps inspired by the Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3.

“The challenge and opportunity with this collection was to respect the originals, but make them my own,” Eilish says in a release. “It was also important for me to mix in environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh.”

The kicks are finished with the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s name stamped on the sock liners and her signature logo on the lace dubraes.

The 20-year-old musician recently headlined Coachella and will perform July 27 during the Tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra at the Hollywood Bowl before heading across the pond for her Happier Than Ever World Tour. Tickets are still available at SeatGeek , StubHub , Ticketmaster and VividSeats .

Missed out on this morning’s drop? The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High Sneakers are available starting at $190 at online resale platforms including eBay , GOAT and StockX . If you’re seeking other colorways and past exclusives, there are also plenty of options at Kicks Crew . See some of the pieces from the collection that aren’t yet sold out as well as other places to shop below.

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High ’07 Sneakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzSyH_0fJcaRlG00

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers at Nike

$170


Buy now

Billie Eilish x Nike Fleece Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKB1p_0fJcaRlG00

Billie Eilish x Nike Fleece Hoodie

$100


Buy now

Billie Eilish x Nike Tee Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9iXk_0fJcaRlG00

Billie Eilish x Nike Tee Shirt

$45


Buy now

Billie Eilish x Nike Fleece Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n287U_0fJcaRlG00

Billie Eilish x Nike Fleece Pants

$100


Buy now

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High ’07 Sneakers at StockX

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers at StockX

$190 and up


Buy now

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High ’07 Sneakers at eBay

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers at eBay

$205 and up


Buy now

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High ’07 Sneakers at GOAT

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers at GOAT

$206 and up


Buy now

