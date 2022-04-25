Pasta plant perfection with Hunter Fieri

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jewelry will be at the top of many Mother’s Day shopping lists, and if you are thinking about giving the gift of jewelry, you might be wondering... where do you start, what are the hottest trends, what is the perfect gift that will make her say ‘wow’, and get the best value and style?
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wild Ramp, 555 14th St. W in Huntington, will hold its annual ramp celebration, Stinkfest, on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Live music is scheduled throughout the day, and there will be more than 25 food and artisan vendors set up at the event.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One family welcomed a new bundle of joy in an unexpected way Tuesday afternoon. A pregnant woman due to give birth Wednesday was at her mother’s house in Huntington when the baby suddenly decided it was time to enter the world. Dreama Kessick tells WSAZ...
Peach cobbler, lemon cobbler, pecan cobbler, apple cinnamon roll cobbler ... chocolate cobbler? Yes! A classic southern dessert recipe, this easy chocolate cobbler is like a lava cake exploded. In a good way! Ooey, gooey and melty, this is destined to be your new favorite chocolate dessert. Top warm bowls...
Bottled French salad dressing, dry onion soup mix and apricot preserves? If this chicken recipe sounds a little strange to you, know you are not alone. But hold on! The chicken was délicieuse (delicious)!. My favorite part were the little bits of apricot from the preserves and the once-dried...
This classic sloppy joe recipe is a crowd pleaser – and it’s budget-friendly, too. It’s even easier to make now with this slow-cooker recipe. You can stretch this ground beef recipe even farther if you use slider buns. Bonus: it’s great for parties, tailgating, BBQs –any large gathering! In my house I consider this easy sandwich recipe a win because the whole family likes it.
When it comes to barbecue side dishes, broccoli salad is king of the spread. It's a flavor and texture smorgasbord: creamy, crunchy, smoky, fresh, chewy, tart, and just a tiny bit sweet. Our love for broccoli recipes is no joke, and this make-ahead side deserves a place at the top of the list.
Spring is just around the corner, which means home cooks can finally take advantage of all the vegetables that come with this season. One of the best ways to do so comes in the form of spring pasta. According to Wise-Geek, chefs have used asparagus, spinach, zucchini, squash, and even avocado to make dishes like pasta primavera and a variety of other spins on this seasonal staple. Chefs are always coming up with new variations on spring pasta — chef and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian recently took to social media to share his particular take on the dish.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta is a delicious, comforting meal perfect for any night of the week. This chicken and bacon pasta is packed with crispy bacon, cheese, chicken and a ranch sauce to bind it all together. This chicken bacon ranch penne is such a great meal for the family...
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Some define spring cuisine based on iconic flavors of the season. Taste of Home lists classic combinations of lavender and lemon, strawberry and rhubarb, and lemon and blueberry as classic pairs that embody the return of warmer weather. Mixologists have also spun some of these combinations into drinks, creating a number of signature cocktails over the years that celebrate the return of the season. According to Town & Country Magazine, bartenders have thought up craft cocktails that mix together rose water and tequila, mezcal and pineapple, bourbon and peach liqueur, and much more.
While Ina Garten has hundreds of recipes that are guaranteed to impress, many fans would argue that nothing will ever top her perfect roast chicken. The iconic dish has received hundreds of five-star reviews on Food Network and remains one of the "Barefoot Contessa" star's highest-rated recipes. It's even been adopted into several variations, including "engagement roast chicken," which has been praised by actress Emily Blunt and Duchess Meghan Markle. It's even been named the dish Garten can't live without. We can't say we blame them. The simple combination of fresh herbs, onion, lemon, and garlic, along with plenty of butter with oven-roasted chicken and root vegetables makes for a dish that can double as a comfort meal or an elegant dinner party meal.
Laura Murray Something to taco about! Ahead of next month’s Cinco de Mayo, renowned chef Rick Martinez has whipped up a tasty Tacos Capeados dish that will surely be the hit of any fiesta. “The crust in this recipe does two things: gives crunch to the taco and preserves the juicy and flaky texture of […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A dog who was rescued in Columbus last week after a refuse operator found him inside a dumpster has been adopted. The Columbus Department of Public Service posted a tweet saying the refuse operator was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex on the East Side of the city when they noticed a puppy in the dumpster struggling to get out from under the trash.
It's mashed potato time – and we're not talking about the popular 60s dance. This easy mashed potato puff recipe can be served as a side dish or with brunch. This easy mashed potato recipe is a creative way to use leftover ham. If you don't have ham, use bacon or even a vegetable.
Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane at more than 40 stores. For now, it'll only be in the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues to feature a touch screen register with a scanner. "Kroger is...
Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
