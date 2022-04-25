Pasta plant perfection with Hunter Fieri

While Ina Garten has hundreds of recipes that are guaranteed to impress, many fans would argue that nothing will ever top her perfect roast chicken. The iconic dish has received hundreds of five-star reviews on Food Network and remains one of the "Barefoot Contessa" star's highest-rated recipes. It's even been adopted into several variations, including "engagement roast chicken," which has been praised by actress Emily Blunt and Duchess Meghan Markle. It's even been named the dish Garten can't live without. We can't say we blame them. The simple combination of fresh herbs, onion, lemon, and garlic, along with plenty of butter with oven-roasted chicken and root vegetables makes for a dish that can double as a comfort meal or an elegant dinner party meal.

