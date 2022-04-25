ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Watch: AX-1 mission splashes down in ocean after visit to ISS

fox35orlando.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAxiom Space's Ax-1 Mission successfully landed in the ocean...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

SpaceX’s 1st all-private mission splashes down off Florida coast to complete mission

UPDATE: SpaceX’s Axiom Space’s Ax-1 crew splashed down Monday afternoon near Jacksonville, completing the two-week mission. The Ax1 crew and SpaceX Dragon safely splashed down at 1:06 p.m. EDT. In a statement, Axiom Space said that the “first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) successfully demonstrated Axiom Space’s ability to integrate with the ISS and conduct meaningful research. "
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ScienceAlert

NASA Beamed a Doctor to The ISS in a World-First 'Holoportation' Achievement

There's never been a house call quite like this. In a first for telepresence communication, a NASA flight surgeon was 'holoported' to the International Space Station (ISS), appearing and conversing as a virtual presence in real time, hundreds of miles above the surface of Earth. If it sounds like Star Trek, you're not too far off. (After all, Star Trek: Voyager did feature an artificial physician who was a holographic projection.) But this isn't science fiction. When NASA flight surgeon Josef Schmid was beamed up to the ISS in October of last year, the illusion was made possible thanks to Microsoft's 'holoportation' technology,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Industry
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Digital Trends

Check out this cool NASA image of SpaceX Crew-3’s ride home

A stunning image shared by NASA shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft at the International Space Station (ISS) just a few days before it brings home the Crew-3 astronauts. The Endurance crew ship is shown from a window aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule, which brought NASA’s first-ever...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axiom Space#Iss
Digital Trends

Axiom-1 to depart from ISS today after extra days in space

Four crew members of the first fully private space tourism mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Axiom-1, are set to head home today. The space tourists have gotten several extra days on the ISS for their money, with their departure from the space station being delayed due to bad weather. There have been poor weather conditions in the splashdown zone off the Florida coast, so the departure of the mission was pushed back several times until the weather cleared.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Commercial crew departs space station, heads for Monday splashdown

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying four non-professional astronauts, the first fully commercial, non-government crew to visit the International Space Station, undocked from the outpost Sunday, heading for re-entry and splashdown Monday to close out an extended 17-day mission. Capsule commander Michael López-Alegría and co-pilot Larry Connor, flanked on the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX Teams Wave-Off Ax-1 Undocking – Space Station Reboosts

At the conclusion of a weather briefing ahead of today’s planned undocking, NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX teams elected to wave off today’s undocking attempt due to a diurnal low wind trough which has been causing marginally high winds at the splashdown sites. The Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) private astronaut crew is now targeting to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) at 8:55 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 24. To wave off means to postpone the landing of a spacecraft at the last minute to predictions of bad weather at the landing site.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
UPI News

Ax-1 crew undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth

April 24 (UPI) -- Axiom Space's private astronaut mission Ax-1 undocked from the International Space Station on Sunday night following weather-related delays. The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour undocked from the orbital at 9:10 EDT, the space station confirmed, and was en route to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere in about 16 hours with splashdown targeted for 1:06 p.m. on Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Axiom Space delays undocking of Ax-1 from ISS again

April 23 (UPI) -- Axiom Space's private astronaut mission Ax-1, which was expected to undock from the International Space Station on Saturday, has again delayed the return of its crew until Sunday. "NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX teams elected to wave off today's undocking attempt due to a diurnal low...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Axiom Mission 1 Private Astronaut Crew Safely Splashes Down Near Florida

Axiom Space astronauts Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe, and Mark Pathy have safely returned to Earth, marking the end of the Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) – the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS). SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, carrying the crew of four and more than 200 pounds of science and supplies, including NASA experiments and hardware, undocked from the space station at 9:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 24. About 16 hours later, the vehicle splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Ars Technica

Watch live: SpaceX to launch its sixth crew mission in two years tonight

On Monday afternoon, a Crew Dragon spacecraft named Endeavour splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. Now, less than two days later, SpaceX and NASA are preparing another Crew Dragon for launch. Monday's landing returned a crew of four private astronauts, whose 17-day spaceflight was sponsored...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy