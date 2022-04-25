ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPD arrest suspect in Sunday night stabbing

By Seth Austin
 1 day ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a suspect after a Sunday night stabbing sent one victim to a hospital.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of South Kentucky Avenue just after 10 p.m. in reference to an assault in progress. Police say they located Brennan Parker who had a puncture wound in his abdomen. Court documents say Parker tried to buy marijuana when he was stabbed by a man outside of the 1100 block of Covert Avenue.

Six arrested in Webster County Jail contraband investigation

Police attempted to make contact with residents at the address and observed a man matching the description given by Parker. Police say they attempted to place the suspect, later identified as Timothy Michael Brown III, but he resisted and use of force was conducted.

During an interview, Brown said that Parker had “postured up on him” as if he wanted to fight. Brown said Parker never made any other threatening or intimidating statements towards him. Police say narcotics were also found on Brown’s person during a search incident to arrest.

Brown was arrested and charged with battery committed with a deadly weapon, controlled substance possession (methamphetamine) and resisting law enforcement. Parker was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

