Brittany Renner Reveals She Shut Down DM From Lil Reese

By Rose Lilah
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some celebs, like Cam Newton, have been vocal about not hitting Brittany Renner's DMs, there are certainly plenty of others who have. And Brittany just outed one. The IG model, who was recently in the news for a possible ice cream date with YG (or a possible music video...

