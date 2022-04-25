16-year-old Fort Myers High School student killed in shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 16-year-old Fort Myers High School student was shot in killed after a fight broke out in a Fort Myers neighborhood.

The 16-year-old boy died as an innocent bystander in the incident, according to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD). The incident stemmed from a fight between a large group of people, according to reports.

FMPD said this was the first homicide in 2022. No information on any possible suspects are available at this time.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation. We will provide updates as more information is released.