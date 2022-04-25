ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

16-year-old Fort Myers High School student killed in shooting

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lw4Ma_0fJcYOM300

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 16-year-old Fort Myers High School student was shot in killed after a fight broke out in a Fort Myers neighborhood.

The 16-year-old boy died as an innocent bystander in the incident, according to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD). The incident stemmed from a fight between a large group of people, according to reports.

FMPD said this was the first homicide in 2022. No information on any possible suspects are available at this time.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation. We will provide updates as more information is released.

Comments / 8

Related
WINKNEWS.com

16-year-old bystander victim in Sunday night deadly shooting

Fort Myers police say a teen is dead after a shooting on Sunday night. Officers say a 16-year-old Fort Myers High School student was killed, calling him an innocent bystander. The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Franklin Street around 8:30 p.m. Police are also calling the shooting an isolated incident.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#High School
WSVN-TV

Baby found stuck in fence in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby was found stuck in a fence in Pembroke Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue responded to a call near the 3800 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue around 9:50 a.m., Saturday. Officials said a parent went to use the restroom when the...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Woman rescued in Fort Myers wetlands area

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they were able to rescue a woman by helicopter after she was stuck in the vast marshland of a Florida state park. Various agencies were deployed to the 11,000-acre (4,450-hectare) Estero Bay Preserve State Park on the Gulf Coast south of Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy