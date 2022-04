HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 19 dogs and puppies in Hickory County, Missouri. “We will do everything in our power to ensure the rescued dogs and their puppies are given a second chance at a happier life,” HSMO president Kathy Warnick said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Attorney General’s office for their persistent work on behalf of the animals trapped by this breeder’s relentless cycle of neglect and abuse. This is an important reminder of how vital effective animal welfare laws are in rescuing mistreated animals in Missouri.”

HICKORY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO