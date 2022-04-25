ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Commercial Academy | 4/25/22

KTNV
 1 day ago

Are you interested in diversifying your investment portfolio and preparing...

www.ktnv.com

moneytalksnews.com

Fidelity to Offer Bitcoin Investing in 401(k) Plans

Fidelity Investments has become the first retirement plan provider to allow workers to allocate a portion of their retirement savings to bitcoin inside a 401(k) plan. The Boston-based company announced that it is launching the workplace Digital Assets Account that will allow workers to invest in bitcoin if their employers use Fidelity to administer their retirement accounts.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Commercial Real Estate#Commercial Academy
pymnts

Home Depot Moves Longtime CIO Into New Tech Role

Home Depot is upping its investment in digital programs like online shopping and curbside pickup apps that helped drive sales during the pandemic, while also moving its longtime chief information officer into a new custom-facing tech role. That’s according to a report Friday (April 22) by The Wall Street Journal,...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Amazon has a cunning plan to snatch up even more of the ecommerce market

Amazon has announced it will invest $1 billion in companies across the fulfilment, logistics and supply chain sectors in an effort to capitalize on emerging technologies. "We see an opportunity to look beyond our own experience and empower companies that are developing emerging technologies in customer fulfilment operations, logistics, and the supply chain,” said the ecommerce giant.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Motley Fool

3 High-Growth ETFs That Can Set You Up for Life

Cannabis is federally illegal in the U.S. but it's already a growing market worth tens of billion of dollars. Sports betting is an industry that could triple in value in just a few years. Telehealth is one of the most promising sectors -- growing at a compound annual growth rate...
STOCKS
pymnts

B2B Online Marketplace ShelfNow Gets Blockchain Integration

B2B online marketplace ShelfNow on Monday (April 25) launched blockchain integration across its intelligent platform, in partnership with New Zealand software company Trackgood, to create what the company says is the world’s first blockchain-enabled marketplace. According to a Business Leader report, the integration of blockchain promotes transparency, sustainability, accountability...
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Startups.com solves a major problem for entrepreneurs

The United States is home to the largest tech market in the world, with about 20 new technology companies reaching $100 million in revenue each year. It goes without saying that there's fierce competition for that revenue, which is why the startup industry has one of the highest failure rates out there.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Business Leader And Mentor Fred Cary Is Supercharging The Entrepreneurial Renaissance

Launching a startup has always been risky. Those who are adventurous and innovative enough to take the leap into entrepreneurship often have to navigate this challenging prospect alone. If they were lucky and had the right connections, they might have been able to seek advice from fellow founders who had their own wisdom to share.
ECONOMY
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
TechCrunch

Left Lane closes $1.4B global fund to invest in consumer tech

“I’m the oldest person on the investment team at the firm — by about a year — but I’ve been doing this for 13 years. It’s the only professional discipline I’ve ever known and I have been working at honing and perfecting that craft,” says Miller. “It’s sort of a rare vantage point because VC was not a traditional asset class or industry that lends itself to an institutionalized Analyst Program where people come right out of school. Typically, there was more of a circuitous path to get there in the past. Maybe you were a banker or consultant and you went to business school. Something that we take to heart is ‘how do you breed professional investors from the ground up and help shape them.'”
BUSINESS
Fast Company

How digital transformation is reshaping business

The fourth industrial revolution is here. Advances in big data, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and high-performance computing are changing the way organizations compete and evolve. In this new age, winners and losers will be decided based on how quickly they can see trends and disrupt industries.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Building a better mobility fintech startup on TechCrunch Live

Kevin Bennett started his auto financing company in 2016. It started as MotoRefi, and rebranded in early 2022 to Caribou. But the mission remains: Transforming consumers’ financial relationship with their cars. Since the founding, Bennett has raised $74 million for the company, including early angel funding from Rachel Holt. At the time, she was a rising executive in Uber — a post she left in 2020 when she co-founded Construct Capital. Hear how Bennett pitched early investors, and what investors like Holt can provide to mobility companies.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Nuvei Expands Partnership With Casino Company Novibet

Payments platform Nuvei announced Monday (April 25) it is expanding its platform with European betting and online casino company Novibet to accept payment as it expands around the globe. “Building on a successful partnership delivering card processing solutions in countries such as Greece, Italy and Ireland, Novibet is now also...
GAMBLING

