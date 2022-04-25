ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NY

One person killed in industrial accident

Mid-Hudson News Network
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF MONTGOMERY – An industrial accident in a commercial building on...

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
NECN

Police ID 4-Year-Old Killed in Accident Involving Farm Tractor in Conn.

Police have identified a 4-year-old child who died after an accident involving a farm tractor in Watertown over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to a field at Kuslis Farms on Barnes Road on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. after getting a report of a child trapped under a farm tractor.
News 12

Police: Child dead after being trapped under farm tractor

A child is dead after getting trapped under a farm tractor, police say. The Watertown police and fire departments responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road around 3:20 p.m. Police and fire personnel arrived and found the child entangled within the farm...
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, NY
Montgomery, NY
Crime & Safety
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Accident#Ems
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

NYPD: Another person found dead in 3-alarm Brooklyn fire

Another person was killed after a fire in Canarsie Sunday. The news comes in addition to a firefighter who died while trying to put the fire out. Timothy Klein, 31, was a member at Ladder Company 170 in Canarsie. He was a six-year veteran. He was killed Sunday afternoon while fighting a three-alarm house fire.
BROOKLYN, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Car Catches Fire After Crashing At Local Car Wash

BARNEGAT – Due to suffering a medical emergency, a driver crashed into the woods behind a car wash and caught on fire. The owners of Blue Wave Car Wash and Quick Lube in Barnegat wrote on Facebook stating a customer crashed their car in the woods and that the car subsequently caught fire. The driver was removed from the car by employees and customers before the flames completely consumed the vehicle.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

FDNY: 31-year-old firefighter killed, others injured in Brooklyn fire

A 31-year-old firefighter has died and several others were injured fighting a fire on Avenue N in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon. The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. at 108-26 Avenue N. Mayor Eric Adams and Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh identified the fallen firefighter as Timothy Klein, of Ladder Company...
The Independent

Lily Peters: Police arrest juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old in connection to her murder

A juvenile who is believed to have killed 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

NYC Man Dies After Walking Into Burning Car: Witness

Questions surrounding a mysterious death consumed a New York City neighborhood Friday after a man was found dead inside a burned car. The car burst into flames on Intervale Avenue in the Bronx before the sun came up, around 5:30 a.m. All that remained hours later was the shell of a Toyota Camry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy