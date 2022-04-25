Streets closed down in Hannibal due to gas leak

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man and child were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a single-vehicle crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 p.m. on US 54 near Route N. The vehicle driven by 35-year-old Brent Hatmaker went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned. While The post Man and child taken to the hospital after a crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO