Ineos Setting up U.S. Ops to build Grenadier SUV here

Today marks the official start of regular production for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, an important milestone in Ford Motor Company history. But the horizon is already set towards the future, and with The Blue Oval committed to a massive pivot away from internal combustion vehicles, it was only a matter of time before the company announced development on a second electric pickup. According to Automotive News, that’s exactly what happened at the Lightning launch event today, where Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed for the first time that the automaker is already working on an additional electric pickup.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO