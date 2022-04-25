ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
400 nursing home closings projected for 2022: 3 notes

Cover picture for the articleOver 300 nursing homes have closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and 400 are projected to close this year, according to a new report from...

Comments / 20

Marilyn Baxter
1d ago

They need to close because they are a rip off. They spen all you lovrd ones hard earned money and when that run out they have to go to the lowrst of the low facilities. Never ever enough staff the dont pay enough. The put the money in their pockets for instance they have to pay to get their hair done. For all the money they pay it should be included.

Reply(7)
18
TexasGemini
1d ago

They need to pay home health workers, more then minimum wage. These people are being sent to homes of family members. As it stands right now, there is a shortage of providers.

Reply
10
Mary Paisley
1d ago

the government needs not cut medicare or medicaid and what is that about medicaid heath closing in 2022 worked at nursing homes most of my life the peoe there depend on the staff

Reply
7
4 recent stories on nursing home staff laws

Here are four recent stories Becker's has published on nursing home legislation since April 5:. 1. The Biden administration's nursing home overhaul plan to implement federal nursing home staffing requirements has led industry experts to question the cost and sources of funding, Bloomberg Law reported April 21. 2. Illinois legislators...
Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
Social Security: $1,657 checks going out TOMORROW

This week millions of Americans will see a Social Security check if their birthday lands between the 11th and 20th. This year’s COLA adjustment of 5.9% boosted Social Security benefit checks across all programs. The new average for singles collecting Social Security benefits is $1,657 per month. Couples are...
These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
Stimulus check update: New $500 payments are coming to people in this state

Stimulus check payments continue sporadically rolling out around the US ever since the federal government sent out its last such payment back in December. They’re taking the form of everything from basic income checks to gas rebate payments to garden-variety stimulus checks. With the latter including a $500 stimulus that’s been going out in recent days as part of the Massachusetts Essential Employee Premium Pay program. The state legislature set aside $460 million for these payments, with $500 payments already going out to 500,000 people in the first round.
How much you’ll get in food stamps once emergency SNAP benefits end

IF the Biden Administration does not extend the public health emergency declaration beyond April 15, emergency benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end. SNAP currently provides over 41.5million people with benefits all across the country by giving families a pre-loaded electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card allowing them...
