Taco Bell Is Launching A Drag Brunch Tour In The U.S. This Summer

Elite Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to pair your go-to Taco Bell breakfast with some on point lip-syncing and high kicks. The fast food chain announced a drag brunch that’ll heat up your Sundays this summer. Taco Bell’s Drag Brunch tour is hitting five U.S. cities in select Taco Bell Cantina locations, and you can...

