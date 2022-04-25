Small brush fire in Bokeelia
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews are currently responding to a small brush fire off Cubles Drive in Bokeelia.
Firefighters say the fire is out and no damage to surrounding structures.
No one was hurt.
