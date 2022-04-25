ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small brush fire in Bokeelia

By WFTX Digital Team
 1 day ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews are currently responding to a small brush fire off Cubles Drive in Bokeelia.

Firefighters say the fire is out and no damage to surrounding structures.

No one was hurt.

