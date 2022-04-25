ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Canada panel to investigate measures against trucker protest

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian government on Monday called an independent public inquiry into its decision to use the Emergencies Act earlier this year to deal with a trucker protest against COVID-19 restrictions that blocked border crossings and clogged the streets of the nation’s capital.

Millions of dollars in trade was halted for days when several border crossings with the U.S. were blocked and the streets of downtown Ottawa were flooded with a national convoy of big-rigs and trucks protesting COVID restrictions.

The protests drew support from some U.S. politicians and media, including former president Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Fox News personalities and billionaire Elon Musk.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in history on Feb. 15, granting extraordinary temporary powers to police to clear protesters and for banks to freeze the accounts of those involved.

Trudeau said the government has established the Public Order Emergency Commission to examine the circumstances that led to the Emergencies Act being invoked.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the commission will look at the evolution of the convoy, the impact of funding and disinformation, the economic impact, and efforts of police and other responders before and after the declaration.

Ontario Appeal Court Justice Paul S. Rouleau has been named commissioner of the inquiry. He must provide a final report in English and French to the federal government by Feb. 20 next year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Police teargas Paris protestors after Macron re-elected

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - Riot police charged and sprayed teargas on demonstrators in central Paris protesting after President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected on Sunday, footage from social media showed. Police sought to break up a crowd of mostly young people who had gathered in the central neighborhood of Chatelet...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Orbán, Le Pen... voters are sending a chilling message to Europe’s beleaguered centre

Today’s Brexit Conservatives will hate the comparison, but there are inconvenient parallels between their domestic agenda and Hungary’s newly elected, self-confessed apostle of democratic illiberalism, Viktor Orbán, French uber-nationalist and anti-immigrant Marine Le Pen and Poland’s murky Law and Justice party. All trumpet a boastful nationalism and disregard international law, all aim to create a hostile climate for immigrants, all believe the electoral system should be manipulated for their advantage, all distrust a pluralist media, all want to limit dissent and expand summary policing powers, all incline to traditional views about sexuality and the family and, to varying degrees, all are climate change deniers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

New controversies arise over French language in Canada

Do French-speakers face discrimination in Canada, despite its status as an official language along with English? The recent controversies are a reminder of the French language's precarious position in a North American ocean of English-speakers, as well as previous battles to protect its status as an official language, which has been included in the Canadian constitution since 1982.
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Truck Drivers#Protest#Emergencies Act#Ap#Canadian#Covid#Fox News#Ontario Appeal Court
Reuters

UK, U.S. and Canada left G20 meeting when Russia spoke, UK says

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Britain's delegation to a meeting of top Group of 20 finance officials in Washington, including Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, walked out in protest at Russia's participation, a British finance ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday. "Alongside our allies the U.S. and Canada, representatives from...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

871K+
Followers
423K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy