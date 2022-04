SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Three teens are behind bars after an alleged drive-by shooting at a Sparks home last week. On April 20, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Fargo Way on the report of a drive-by shooting. When police arrived on scene, they found multiple bullet holes in the home and a car parked on the driveway. Police said three people were inside the house during the time of the shooting.

SPARKS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO