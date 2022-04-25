Photographs turned into wearable artworks

Denver-based company owned by photography and explorer Josh Miller is creating Wearable Photos including silk and chiffon prints along with draped cardigans, dresses and shirts that feature photographs of Colorado landscapes.

Colorado locations depicted include Denver, Loveland Pass, Front Range including Lookout Mountain and Mt Galbraith, Garden of the Gods all transformed into wearable pieces.

There are so many ways you can incorporate Wearable Photos™ into your life – as a pocket square, over a swimsuit, as a scarf, dress and more.

