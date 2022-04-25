ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mock Draft: Look to the trenches at beginning of selections

By BARRY WILNER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owV9H_0fJcW8ok00
1 of 5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Our head is still spinning from all the draft movement over the past five weeks. There might very well be more trades involving first-round picks before everyone settles in near Caesars Palace and the Bellagio fountains for what promises to be a wild event.

Maybe as wild as the restructuring of the draft order already.

1. Jacksonville

Not as much of a slam dunk as Trevor Lawrence last year at the top. Close enough, though.

AIDAN HUTCHINSON, EDGE, MICHIGAN

2. Detroit

Some believe the Lions will go quarterback here. Maybe in 2021 that would make sense. Not this time.

TRAVON WALKER, EDGE, GEORGIA

3. Houston

The Texans elevated Lovie Smith to head coach and Lovie loves defensive studs. For the first time in 30 years, the top three are from that side of the ball.

AHMAD “SAUCE” GARDNER, CB, CINCINNATI

4. New York Jets

This draft is loaded with receivers, so the Jets wait until No. 10 for one. Instead, they also go defense.

KYLE HAMILTON, S, NOTRE DAME

5. New York Giants

New general manager Joe Schoen knows one thing about this roster: the need for blockers. He gets maybe the best in ...

IKEM EKWONU, T, NORTH CAROLINA STATE

6. Carolina

Teams desperate for quarterbacks overreach. We’re not saying Kenny Pickett isn’t deserving of being the first QB taken, but at sixth overall?

KENNY PICKETT, QB, PITTSBURGH

7. New York Giants (from Chicago)

The Giants could go for yet another O-lineman here, but there’s a stud pass rusher available, even though his consistency and ability to stay healthy are questionable.

KAYVON THIBODEAUX, EDGE, OREGON

8. Atlanta

If the Falcons don’t go wideout here, then Atlanta isn’t in Georgia.

GARRETT WILSON, WR, OHIO STATE

9. Seattle (from Denver)

Part of the payment for Russell Wilson. Will it be his eventual replacement? Had Pickett been on the board, certainly. Might be another reach ...

MALIK WILLIS, QB, LIBERTY

10. New York Jets (from Seattle)

And now for that receiver, just a decision on going to Ohio State or USC.

DRAKE LONDON, WR, USC

11. Washington

The Jets’ pick makes this one much easier for the Commanders, who go Buckeyes.

CHRIS OLAVE, WR, OHIO STATE

12. Minnesota

The Vikings weren’t focusing on the line in front of Kirk Cousins. Then this stud blocker was available.

EVAN NEAL, T, ALABAMA

13. Houston (from Cleveland)

Part of the Deshaun Watson deal. Houston addressed the D-line and now goes to the other side.

CHARLES CROSS, T, MISSISSIPPI STATE

Baltimore’s secondary was a sieve last season, very unlike the Ravens. Here’s some help.

DEREK STINGLEY JR., CB, LSU

15. Philadelphia (from Miami)

Edge rusher or massive DT? The Eagles could go either way.

JERMAINE JOHNSON, EDGE, FLORIDA STATE

16. New Orleans (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)

Another team some folks believe will go quarterback here. We think the Saints are satisfied with Jameis Winston for a while. Not so satisfied with their receiving group or offensive line.

TRAVIS PENNING, T, NORTHERN IOWA

17. Los Angeles Chargers

This is not a huge need, but with him still around, the Chargers can’t pass on playmaking ...

DEVIN LLOYD, LB, UTAH

18. Philadelphia (from New Orleans)

Philly used about 10 seconds to get the other DL it considered at No. 15.

JORDAN DAVIS, DT, GEORGIA

19. New Orleans (from Philadelphia)

We still don’t see the Saints going quarterback. They will decide between a star receiver coming off an ACL tear and a slightly less terrific wideout who is healthy.

TREYLON BURKS, WR, ARKANSAS

20. Pittsburgh

OK, we’ll go the quarterback route here. Steelers can only hope they get another Big Ben career out of ...

MATT CORRAL, QB, MISSISSIPPI

21. New England

Even though the Patriots needs pass catchers, they have been burned by going high in the draft for them. So ...

TRENT MCDUFFIE, CB, WASHINGTON

22. Green Bay (from Las Vegas)

Part of the Davante Adams deal. And just in time to take a receiver who could fit in quickly.

JAHAN DOTSON, WR, PENN STATE

23. Arizona

The Cardinals also want a wideout, and they will have to wait a spell for this guy — who might be the best receiver in this draft when healthy.

JAMESON WILLIAMS, WR, ALABAMA

24. Dallas

Remember how staunch the Dallas offensive lines were for years? No longer, so the Cowboys address that area.

KENYON GREEN, G, TEXAS A&M

25. Buffalo

An early Super Bowl favorite with the wise guys in Vegas, Buffalo looks for a starting cornerback to go with Tre’Davious White once he is healthy.

ANDREW BOOTH JR., CB, CLEMSON

26. Tennessee

The need for playmakers in the passing game remains in Music City. So the Titans sing out the name of ...

GEORGE PICKENS, WR, GEORGIA

27. Tampa Bay

Well, it won’t likely be a QB with Tom Brady ending his short retirement without missing a game.

DEVONTE WYATT, DT, GEORGIA

28. Green Bay

Having taken a wideout earlier, the Packers can concentrate on the defense. They could go secondary here, too.

NAKOBE DEAN, LB, GEORGIA

29. Kansas City (from San Francisco through Miami)

Part of the payment for Tyreek Hill. But the Chiefs snap the string of Georgia Bulldogs with this selection.

TRAVIS JONES, DT, UCONN

30. Kansas City

And again for Kansas City’s D.

DAXTON HILL, S, MICHIGAN

31. Cincinnati

So close to their first Super Bowl title, the Bengals can go for the best player available. He’s a pass rusher who can stop the run.

GEORGE KARLAFTIS, EDGE, PURDUE

32. Detroit (from Los Angeles Rams)

The Lions can’t wait for anyone. They could take a quarterback here, but Detroit goes again in two spots.

CHRISTIAN WATSON, WR, NORTH DAKOTA STATE

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
thecomeback.com

49ers’s asking price for Deebo Samuel revealed

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel shocked the NFL world last week when he requested a trade from the organization. Samuel is on the last year of his contract with the 49ers, and he is reportedly looking for a contract in the range of what Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill received this offseason. The team was in negotiation with Samuel on his new deal, but he appears pretty dead set on being traded if his recent actions are any indication.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys land another elite defensive talent, Texans get saucy in first round

Hold onto your hats, because the 2022 NFL Draft is officially less than a week away. That means the dreams of many prospects will either become a reality on Thursday, or not so much, as there is bound to a surprise or several -- regarding who gets drafted and when versus who is forced to wait until undrafted free agency to find a home (and not everyone will initially).
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names ‘Incredibly Underrated’ Head Coach

Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gets his proper due. In Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” radio segment on WJOX (h/t Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer), the college football analyst called Kiffin an “incredibly underrated” coach. He opined that Kiffin isn’t as highly regarded because his jovial personality doesn’t fit the prototype of other hard-nosed college coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Eagles Trade Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

It’s already been a wild offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles might as well stir things up a bit more. According to a report, the Eagles are “open” to listening to trade offers for Jalen Reagor. The organization is clearly willing to move on from Reagor. The Eagles took...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chicago Tribune

Who will the Chicago Bears select? Brad Biggs’ NFL mock draft 3.0.

The top of the NFL draft is more of a mystery than usual this year because no quarterbacks are in consideration for the No. 1 pick. Only five times in the last 20 years has a non-quarterback been the first selection, and that’s almost certain to happen Thursday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars go on the clock a year after selecting Trevor Lawrence with the top pick. Round 1 promises to be ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Rams#Chargers#American Football#Ap#Lions#Texans#Cb#Cincinnati 4#Notre Dame#New York Giants New#Ikem Ekwonu
theScore

Report: Multiple teams exploring trading back in 1st round of NFL draft

Multiple teams in the top half of the NFL draft have had discussions with other clubs about trying to trade back in the first round, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The interest in moving down during Thursday night's opening round has exceeded the potential for moving up, Schefter adds. The...
NFL
The Spun

Adam Schefter Shares What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

In a draft that’s thin at the top, but has plenty of depth to help a team build out its roster, a lot of smart teams tend to trade back to either stockpile picks to make other moves; or fill multiple holes. And that’s exactly what Adam Schefter is...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: AFC team ‘all in’ on trying to trade for Deebo Samuel

The New York Jets have two picks in the top 10 of this year’s NFL Draft, and they are said to have a very specific plan in mind for the second one. According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, there is buzz amid NFL circles that the Jets are “all in” on trying to use the 10th overall pick as part of a trade package for Deebo Samuel. They also have the No. 4 overall pick, which many expect them to use on an elite pass-rusher.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Weekly Spiral

2022 NFL Mock Draft: It’s Draft Week

1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan. At this point, Hutchinson to the Jaguars feels like a no-brainer. A dominant force at Michigan with 14 sacks and 34 pass rush wins (per PFF), Hutchinson clearly showed that he is the deserving favorite to be the first player and pass rusher taken in the draft. Standing at 6’6” 268 pounds, Hutchison is thought of as the safe pick with a higher ceiling, but less athletic upside than Walker or Thibodeaux. Hutchison ran a 6.73 second 3-cone (99th percentile), showing his elite movement ability and bend for a man of his size. Expect Hutchison to come in right away and flourish alongside Josh Allen. There is no reason the recent first-round pick of K’Lavon Chaisson should halt this selection.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

871K+
Followers
423K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy