Ahead of pace: Jayden Ulrich tearing it up at IU

Jayden Ulrich is a freshman thrower at Indiana University from East Alton-Wood River. She as already staked her claim as one of the best in IU history. Saturday, she broke the school record in the discus throw. Ulrich is shown competing in the shot put earlier this season. (Indiana University Athletics)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Jayden Ulrich knew she was closing in on the Indiana University women's discus record. In fact, she assumed she would break it someday.

Someday, but not Saturday.

But Ulrich, an IU freshman from East Alton-Wood River High School, did just that. She broke the Hoosiers team record in the women's discus throw with a distance of 187 feet, 8 inches. The previous mark was 179-9 set in 2013 by Taja Moore at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon..

"I knew I was getting close," Ulrich said. "I figured I would get (the record), but I really wasn't sure if it would be this year."

As for the IU shot put record of 62-.05 set last season by Kahyla Dawson, Ulrich said, "I have no clue. I just knew I was getting close to discus."

At Saturday's Indiana Invitational, UIlrich also had a second-place finish in the shot put with a distance of 56 feet. Teammate Maddy Pollard was the event winner with a toss of 56 feet, 7.5 inches.

Ulrich's record-setting effort in Saturday's discus gave her a first-placxe finish in that event. Her distance in the shot put was a personal best and placed her in the sixth sport in Indiana school history. she finished second in teh shot at the Invite.

"I felt good," Ulrich said. "I finally threw one over 17 meters (17.07 meters in the shot). That's been a goal of mine and I'm happy with that."

One of the country's most recruited throwers coming out of high school, the former EA-WR Oiler selected the Hoosiers from a long list of suitors.

IHSA 2021 state championships in the discus as well as the shot put helped her win the prestigious 2020-21 Gatorade Illinois Girls Track and Field Player of the Year award. She was a three-time Prep All-America selection as well.

Ulrich was EA-WR’s first girls track state medalist when she placed fourth in the shot put as a freshman. She became the first state champion as a sophomore, winning the shot and adding a runner-up finish in the discus.

Her junior season was cancelled by the IHSA because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she continued to train during that time and posted her double win at state, breaking state records in both events.

Among in the records she broke was one held by by former Carlinville, University of Wisconsin and two-time Olympic thrower Kelsey Card, who set the state discus record of 167-4 set in 2010. Ulrich broke that mark on May 26 last year at the Chester Invitational with a toss of 168-1.75. Ulrich had broken the shot put record set in 2008 by Mahomet-Seymour's Daniella Bunch put record of 51-0.75 a week earlier with a throw of 51-20 at the Collinsville Invitational.

With Carlinville's Card becoming an NCAA champion and advancing to two Olympic Games, including Tokyo most recently, reaching those same heights are distinct possibilities loom large for Ulrich.

"That would be fantastic," she said, "But I just do the best I can do and go from there."

For Ulrich, life at IU is as good or maybe better than she expected. She has improved her distances in shot and discus and along the way has grabbed two other first-place finishes in the discus as well and two firsts in the shot put along with three second-place finishes.

"I'm really happy here," Ulrich said. "I love it here. I love the team, the coach, the school"

IU throwers coach Cory Martin has been a great help, Ulrich said,.

"We communicate very well," she said. "At first, things were a little overwhelming, but I feel like it's that way for all freshmen.

"I have tweaked a lot of things about my throws," Ulrich said Ulkrich, who is an Animal Behavior major at IU. The tweaks have been both technical and mental."