Lineup announced for new Fulton County summer event

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The headliners for a new summer event in Fulton County have been announced. FJ&G ThoroughFair will have four headlining music acts that will perform in various locations on the Fonda, Johnstown & Gloversville Rail Trail on August 20.

Headlining the event at the main stage at the Jenner Memorial Bandshell in Johnstown is Rusticator, an acoustic Americana eclectic trio from the Capital Region. The band is known for covering the Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, and Van Morrison, as well as original songs. The Insolent Willies, a Mohawk Valley-based acoustic roots-rock band, will be joining Rusticator in Johnstown.

The second setlist of headliners is scheduled to perform at Trail Station Park in Gloversville. The Canada-based indie band, Durham County Poets, and the bluegrass and folk tunes band The North and South Dakotas are set to perform on the stage.

The planning committee said more performers will be set up throughout the rail trail. They will be announced in the coming weeks.

”We knew pretty early on that this event will really showcase the cultural, recreational, social opportunities shared by both cities,” said planning committee co-chair James Hannahs. “Thanks to Saratoga Arts’ generous allocation, we are able to take this event a step further and bring high-quality, accredited regional talent to really drive the uniqueness of the ThoroughFair.”

The FJ&G ThoroughFair is an all-day event meant to bring awareness to the FJ&G Rail Trail as it connects Downtown Johnstown and Downtown Gloversville. The planning committee hopes this event strengthens community relationships between Johnstown and Gloversville by using the trail as a stage for activities.

The planning committee said there are many vendor and sponsorship opportunities for the

event, ranging from $150 to $3,000. The sponsorship funds will support the logistics, promotion, and safety of the event.

Sponsorship forms can be filled out in person with James Hannahs, Downtown Gloversville Development Specialist. You can call (518) 725-7700 for more information. Forms can be emailed to JamesH@fccrg.org or mailed to 34 West Fulton Street, Gloversville NY, 12078.

