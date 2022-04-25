ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Four earn WIU honors

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago

MACOMB — Officials at Western Illinois University have announced four area students will be honored at the May 2022 Commencement ceremonies.

Honorees will include:

• Destinee Jones, of White Hall, Agriculture Honors Scholar

• Lucas Elliott, of White Hall, Summa Cum Laude graduate in Physics

• Adam Emery, of Carlinville, Cum Laude graduate in Agriculture

• Brianna Walsh, of Godfrey, Agriculture Honors Scholar.

About 10 percent of WIU's graduating seniors achieve academic distinction, which is designated as Summa Cum Laude, highest academic distinction, with a minimum grade point average of 3.90; Magna Cum Laude, high academic distinction, with a GPA of 3.75-3.89; and Cum Laude, academic distinction, with a GPA between 3.60-3.74.

