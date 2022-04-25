Four earn WIU honors

ALTON - Vernetta G. Caffey of Alton believes helping others is one of the best thing you can do. "There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching out and lifting people up," Caffey said. "Volunteer work is so important because you make a difference in someone's life. "It is not about what we say, not what we think, not what we say we believe, but what we do that makes a difference in someone's life," she said.

ALTON, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO