Eufaula, OK

Eufaula Schools Threat Deemed Non-Credible After Evacuation, Investigation

By News On 6
 1 day ago
UPDATE 3:30 p.m. 4/25/22

Eufaula Public Schools (EPS) announced on social media that the threat forcing an evacuation of elementary and middle school students was deemed non-credible after an investigation.

EPS said it will always take precautions to keep staff and students safe when any threat is made.

Eufaula Public Schools in McIntosh County said that all elementary and middle school students are being evacuated as a safety precaution on social media Monday.

The exact reason for the evacuation is unknown at this time.

The school district posted on Facebook that middle school students need to be picked up at the high school gym and elementary students are to be picked up at the high school auditorium.

News On 6 is working to verify more details.

Stay tuned to this developing story for updates.

