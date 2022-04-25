Form 3 Neenah Inc For: Mar 01 Filed by: DeBrock Kimberly Ann

Revlon Inc. shares REV, -9.20% fell 5% in premarket trade Monday, after the cosmetics company announced it has filed to sell up to $25 million shares over time through an "at-the-market" offering program. Proceeds of any shares sales will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capex, repayment of debt, acquisitions or stock buybacks. Jefferies is acting as sales agent. "In order to meet the continued demand for the Company's products, some or all of the net proceeds from any sales of Shares under the ATM Program may be used to help alleviate supply chain disruptions previously disclosed by the Company," Revlon said in a statement. Shares have fallen 44% in the year to date, while the S&P 500.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO