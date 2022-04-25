ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 3 Neenah Inc For: Mar 01 Filed by: DeBrock Kimberly Ann

81 of the restricted stock units vest on 2/03/2023. 455 of the restricted stock units vest in...

Sodexo in talks with CVC on restaurant check business - Les Echos

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Sodexo (EXHO.PA) has entered talks with buyout firm CVC (CVC.UL)on a deal about its restaurant check unit, French business daily Les Echos reported on Monday, citing sources close to the talks. Both CVC and Sodexo declined to comment. Sodexo is prepared to sell 20% to...
Revlon shares slide on news of up to $25 million 'at-the-market' equity offering

Revlon Inc. shares REV, -9.20% fell 5% in premarket trade Monday, after the cosmetics company announced it has filed to sell up to $25 million shares over time through an "at-the-market" offering program. Proceeds of any shares sales will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capex, repayment of debt, acquisitions or stock buybacks. Jefferies is acting as sales agent. "In order to meet the continued demand for the Company's products, some or all of the net proceeds from any sales of Shares under the ATM Program may be used to help alleviate supply chain disruptions previously disclosed by the Company," Revlon said in a statement. Shares have fallen 44% in the year to date, while the S&P 500.
Otis Worldwide Shares Gain Post Q1 Results

Otis Worldwide Corp OTIS reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 0.2% year-over-year to $3.414 billion, +3.1% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $3.43 billion. New Equipment sales of $1.42 billion (-2.5% Y/Y), -0.5% organic. New Equipment orders were up 8.8% at constant currency, with growth in all regions. Backlog increased 4% Y/Y.
Recap: Bank of Hawaii Q1 Earnings

Bank of Hawaii BOH reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of Hawaii beat estimated earnings by 10.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.19. Revenue was up $5.28 million from...
