NEW YORK — From the first interview that Isiah Kiner-Falefa had following his second spring training trade in two days, the one that sent him to the Yankees, he oozed confidence. He knows he can really play shortstop. He knows he can handle the bat. He knows speed is a part of his game. And playing in the Bronx is where he’s wanted to be ever since he was growing up in Honolulu loving the Yankees.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO