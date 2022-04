Matt Tabet threw a complete game when St. Joseph defeated Danbury 6-1 for its sixth win of the season in an FCIAC game played at Trumbull. Tabet allowed just one runs and six hits to the 8-2 Hatters. He pitched to contact, allowing his defense behind him to make plays, striking out just three. The junior also had two hits and scored two runs in the win. Will Singewald had two hits and two RBIs and Michael Fiatarone had two RBIs in the win.

15 HOURS AGO