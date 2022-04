For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do. Ephesians 2:10. A friend asked if I would help him with an outreach project he felt led to do. Of course, I said yes and I’m so glad I did. With ten dozen doughnuts, fresh off of the conveyor, we began sharing free doughnuts on campus as hundreds of students walked by. There is nothing like “free food” that will bring people in. All doughnuts were just a memory in an hour!

RELIGION ・ 18 HOURS AGO