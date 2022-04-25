ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Your Health: Make exercise interesting

By To Your Health Alfred Casale
Times Leader
 2 days ago
After what seems like the winter that wouldn’t leave, spring is the ideal time to begin or improve an exercise routine.

Getting physically active for 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week, is recommended for maintaining cardiovascular health and general wellness, and a moderate intensity level is all you need to get your heart pumping properly.

While working out is an activity some look forward to, we’re not all excited by the notion of moving for moving’s sake. Walking, jogging or weight training just to stay healthy doesn’t appeal to everyone. So, to make exercise more interesting, we can couple physical activity with hobbies we find intriguing and fun.

Everyone will have different pursuits that get them outside and circulating their blood, but here are a few examples to inspire you to think differently about exercise:

Gardening

If you have a passion for growing flowers or vegetables, gardening is a great way to get moving. Weeding, mulching, planting bulbs or seeds, pruning plants, tilling soil and watering your beds can cover the spectrum from light to intense exercise.

Tending your gardens while soaking in sunlight and surrounding yourself with plants and the serenity of the outdoors can have a positive effect on your mental health as well. If you choose to grow fruits and vegetables, you’ll have the added bonus of harvesting your crops and putting fresh, healthy produce on your table.

Bird watching

You can identify a variety of bird species just by sitting on your front porch. Imaging what you can see if you get out into the local parks and forests of Northeastern Pennsylvania. With a pair of binoculars and a birding guidebook, you’ll discover a world of color and beauty that changes with every season. The best part is you won’t even notice you’re walking for miles.

Locally, the Northeast Pennsylvania Audubon Society hosts events throughout Wayne, Susquehanna, Lackawanna, and Pike counties, and they have a wealth of knowledge and recommendations to share with you if the bird songs are calling your name.

History walks

Have you ever noticed the blue signs that denote historical sites in NEPA? With so much history in our region, every municipality has its fair share.

Scout these historical markers in your borough, township or city, and create a map that you can follow on foot. Learn about our area’s past as you take steps toward a healthier future. When you’ve seen all you can in your town, recreate the hike and history tour in neighboring municipalities.

For the history buff, this activity has lasting potential, because the region has so much rich history to observe.

It’s important to keep in mind that all of these suggestions can start small and build to more moderate exercise.

You can begin gardening by spending an hour at a time among the flowers before you commit whole mornings or afternoons to the soil. You can start bird watching by taking a half-hour walk around a local park before joining a birding society for multi-hour hikes. And you can drive to a starting point on a history walk to avoid getting stranded, if you’re just beginning an exercise routine.

The important thing is to take it slow, get outside and enjoy a new hobby as you get a routine in motion.

