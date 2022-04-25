How to know when it’s time for your startup to stop DIY-ing legal work

Click here to read the full article. While brands go virtual, the tech giant that ignited the metaverse craze is breaking ground with brick-and-mortar. On Monday, Meta revealed plans to open its first retail location at its Burlingame, Calif., campus, so the public can “discover Portal, Ray-Ban Stories and Quest 2 and try them out in person.”More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests Set to open on May 9, the 1,550-square-foot store will feature demo areas...

