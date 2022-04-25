ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litter of red wolf pups born in wild for first time since 2018

By Sarah Dewberry
San Diego Channel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWildlife officials in North Carolina say that a litter of red wolf pups was born this week, which they said is a "renewed hope" for the survival of the endangered species. The Red Wolf Recovery Program, which is part of the U.S....

