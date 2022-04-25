ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 person hospitalized after being hit by a Metrolink train in Sun Valley (Los Angeles, CA)

 1 day ago

One person received injuries after being struck by a Metrolink train Saturday in Sun Valley. As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place at the Sunland Boulevard crossing between Sun Valley and the Burbank Airport stations [...]

NBC Los Angeles

One Dead, One Hospitalized After Wrong Way Crash on 105 Freeway

A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized after an early-morning, wrong-way crash on the 105 Freeway near Los Angeles. Around 1:14 a.m. on Saturday, California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to part of the 105 Freeway east of the Nash Street exit for a traffic collision. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

91-year-old man dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Oakland (Oakland, CA)

91-year-old man dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Oakland (Oakland, CA)Nationwide Report. A 91-year-old Oakland man succumbed to injuries he sustained after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning in the Uptown neighborhood of his city. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at 7 a.m. Friday on Telegraph Avenue and 20th Street [...]
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
Nationwide Report

57-year-old Mrs. Ruth Land killed after a two-vehicle wreck on I-12 (Baton Rouge, LA)

57-year-old Mrs. Ruth Land killed after a two-vehicle wreck on I-12 (Baton Rouge, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 57-year-old Mrs. Ruth Land as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision Friday morning in Baton Rouge. The fatal two-vehicle wreck took place on East I-12. The preliminary reports showed that a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis and a 2012 Peterbilt Tractor trailer were involved in the crash [...]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
CBS LA

Man in his 40s killed in East LA shooting after visiting food truck; Second such shooting in month span

Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in East Los Angeles. Deputies responded to South Indiana and Dennison Streets at around 10 p.m. Saturday evening following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Witnesses say the victim had eaten at a food truck, crossed the street, and was fatally shot. CBS reporters spoke with several residents who live in the surrounding area, who are rightfully concerned by the series of events. "I thought we just heard...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person seriously injured after a solo-vehicle crash in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

1 person seriously injured after a solo-vehicle crash in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. On early Saturday morning, one person was hospitalized following a traffic collision in the city of Long Beach. As per the initial information, officials actively responded to the area of 47 Freeway near Pier Street at approximately 12:09 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
LONG BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after an auto-pedestrian collision near Valencia High School (Santa Clarita, CA)

1 person injured after an auto-pedestrian collision near Valencia High School (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. On Friday, one person suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle near Valencia High School. As per the initial information, officials actively responded to the 27000 block of Dickason Drive near Valencia High School at about 7:40 a.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian collision [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Nationwide Report

24-year-old Leobardo Estrada killed after a motorcycle crash on 57 Freeway (San Dimas, CA)

24-year-old Leobardo Estrada killed after a motorcycle crash on 57 Freeway (San Dimas, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 24-year-old Leobardo Estrada, from La Puente, as the man who lost his life following a crash early Saturday morning on the Orange (57) Freeway in San Dimas. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle accident took place at 12:36 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Arrow Highway. The preliminary reports showed that a motorbike ridden by Estrada was heading southbound at an unknown high rate of speed in light traffic conditions [...]
SAN DIMAS, CA
Nationwide Report

5 people, including 2 children hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Encinitas (Encinitas, CA)

5 people, including 2 children hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Encinitas (Encinitas, CA)Nationwide Report. Five people, including two children were hospitalized after a wreck Sunday in Encinitas. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle accident took place on Interstate 5 in Encinitas. The early reports showed that officers saw a 19-year-driver in a Nissan Sentra going erratically and at high speeds on northbound I-5 near Manchester Avenue. When officers tried to pull over the driver, he did not stop and took off, leading to a chase [...]
ENCINITAS, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

