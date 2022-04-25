ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chopper Of ‘Making The Band’ Arrested On Sex Trafficking Charges

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 1 day ago
Chopper Young City, formerly of MTV’s Making The Band , has been arrested on sex trafficking charges, as authorities have accused the rapper of attempting to recruit an undercover officer to participate in prostitution.

According to TMZ , the rapper, born Kevin Barnes, contacted the officer, who was posing as a sex worker operating out of Nevada, via social media. Offering the officer an opportunity to make money through prostitution, Chopper was then targeted in an investigation after law enforcement found possible evidence of the rapper operating a sex trafficking operation on the rapper’s social media account.

One post, a photograph of Chopper sitting inside what appears to be a private plane with the caption, “Sending em,” is believed to be in reference to the former Da Band member’s lavish lifestyle due to his illicit dealings.

After continuing her communication with Chopper, the undercover officer completed what she describes as an “interview” with the alleged pimp, who is accused of promising to make her part of his “team” and “stable” of sex workers. From there, Chopper allegedly became hostile, demanding a $2,000 fee for his services and speaking to the officer in an aggressive manner, and ordering them to gather their belongings and to travel to Charlotte, N.C. in order to meet him.

According to authorities, the evidence against Chopper, who has been charged with felony sex trafficking, includes social media posts, direct messages, and phone calls.

