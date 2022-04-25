Truck Fire Closes I-295 for Several Hours

In a post on the Friends of China Maine Facebook group, a woman named Val posted a pic of something strange she found on the shore of China Lake. In the post, she explained that it was "as big as her arm",. Commenters on the Facebook post had their own...
According to WGME 13, the family of a Maine man who was killed by an Amazon box truck on I-295 in 2020 is suing the massive corporation. The crash happened back in July of 2020 when 41-year-old Joe Fisher had pulled over on Interstate 295 in Topsham to re-secure some gear on his truck. Fisher, along with his family, were headed north that day for a camping trip, WGME reports.
By Danielle Chavira
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to a home on fire in Castle Rock on Tuesday afternoon. Castle Rock Police say the home is on Dove Valley and Paint Pony Circle.
(credit: CBS)
Castle Rock Police say one person is dead, and another person was taken to the hospital. Investigators are calling this a suspicious death investigation.
(credit: CBS)
Police say the fire is extinguished.
Copter4 flew over the home which showed burn marks coming from a window on the side of the home. It appeared a ladder was propped up against the wall below that window.
Police say four dogs were found in the fire. They’ve been rescued and taken to a veterinarian to be checked.
(credit: CBS)
Police say there are “multiple investigations” and “an extensive crime scene.” The public is asked to avoid the area.
Numerous officers, in uniform and in plain clothes, were seen at the investigation.
Fire investigators and CRPD are working together as there are multiple investigations going on. There is an extensive crime scene taped off and we are asking the public to avoid the area.
— Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) April 26, 2022
Further details have not been released.
More news coming in on the incident involving the two men who drowned in Vermont's Seymour Lake yesterday morning, April 19th. And apparently, both bodies were identified, and both men were from Massachusetts. According to a media statement from the Vermont State Police, Tuesday evening, members of the Vermont State...
The irony to this whole situation is seriously hilarious because with the weather in Northern New England reaching the mid-to-upper 60s the last two days, I had an article in mind to write -- "Here's Why Maine and New Hampshire Drivers Should Be Extra Cautious Driving." If only I actually heeded my own advice.
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
San Jose police said Tuesday that they have located a three-month-old baby who was kidnapped from an apartment Monday afternoon while his grandmother was unloading groceries from a car outside. Three suspects are now in custody and charges are forthcoming, police said. The infant, Brandon Alexis Cuellar, was found alive...
ETNA, Pa. — Allegheny County confirmed to Channel 11 that there’s policy activity on Freeport Road in Etna. Our crew on the scene reported seeing SWAT cars in the 30 block of Freeport Road. There’s no word on the specifics of the situation at this time and Freeport...
Comments / 0