ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Truck Fire Closes I-295 for Several Hours

maine.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA truck hauling hot patch pavement caught fire this morning causing I-295 to be closed while the flames were brought under control. On April 25, 2022, around 9:20, Maine...

www.maine.gov

Comments / 0

Related
B98.5

What Is This Thing That Washed Up On The Shore Of A Maine Lake?

In a post on the Friends of China Maine Facebook group, a woman named Val posted a pic of something strange she found on the shore of China Lake. In the post, she explained that it was "as big as her arm",. Commenters on the Facebook post had their own...
92 Moose

A Maine Family is Suing Amazon Following a Crash on I-295 That Resulted in a Death

According to WGME 13, the family of a Maine man who was killed by an Amazon box truck on I-295 in 2020 is suing the massive corporation. The crash happened back in July of 2020 when 41-year-old Joe Fisher had pulled over on Interstate 295 in Topsham to re-secure some gear on his truck. Fisher, along with his family, were headed north that day for a camping trip, WGME reports.
CBS Denver

1 Hospitalized, 1 Dead In Castle Rock House Fire; Suspicious Death Investigation Underway

By Danielle Chavira CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to a home on fire in Castle Rock on Tuesday afternoon. Castle Rock Police say the home is on Dove Valley and Paint Pony Circle. (credit: CBS) Castle Rock Police say one person is dead, and another person was taken to the hospital. Investigators are calling this a suspicious death investigation. (credit: CBS) Police say the fire is extinguished. Copter4 flew over the home which showed burn marks coming from a window on the side of the home. It appeared a ladder was propped up against the wall below that window. Police say four dogs were found in the fire. They’ve been rescued and taken to a veterinarian to be checked. (credit: CBS) Police say there are “multiple investigations” and “an extensive crime scene.” The public is asked to avoid the area. Numerous officers, in uniform and in plain clothes, were seen at the investigation. Fire investigators and CRPD are working together as there are multiple investigations going on. There is an extensive crime scene taped off and we are asking the public to avoid the area. — Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) April 26, 2022 Further details have not been released.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Portland, ME
Accidents
South Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
City
South Portland, ME
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Fire#North And South#Propane#Mile Marker#Accident#Maine State Police
WPXI Pittsburgh

SWAT situation reported in Etna

ETNA, Pa. — Allegheny County confirmed to Channel 11 that there’s policy activity on Freeport Road in Etna. Our crew on the scene reported seeing SWAT cars in the 30 block of Freeport Road. There’s no word on the specifics of the situation at this time and Freeport...
ETNA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy