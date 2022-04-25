Los Alamitos man killed in motorcycle crash, police say

A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after losing control and crashing into a center median near the Los Cerritos Channel, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Authorities say Jeremy Chavez, a 32-year-old Los Alamitos resident, was “traveling at a high rate of speed” northbound on Studebaker Road approaching Loynes Drive when he lost control of his motorcycle, hit the center median and then collided with the concrete barrier over a portion of the Los Cerritos Channel.

When officers arrived around 7:15 p.m, several good Samaritans were attempting to help Chavez, police said. The Long Beach Fire Department soon arrived but Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, police said. Authorities said they are investigating distracted driving and driving under the influence as possible causes of the wreck.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 TIPS” app or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org .

