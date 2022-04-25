ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Lucci posts thank you message to fans after death of husband, Helmut Huber

By Carson Blackwelder
ABC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Lucci is thanking fans for their support after the recent death of her longtime husband, Helmut Huber. The soap opera legend took to Instagram on Sunday to share a...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 4

Susan Lucci
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
99.5 WKDQ

Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
CELEBRITIES
#After Death#Soap Opera#Easter
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
musictimes.com

Susan Boyle Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Husband, Biggest Songs, Weight Loss Journey, MORE!

Susan Boyle, who is celebrating her 60th birthday today, has been an unlikely musical legend for years now since she took the stage on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 with many laughing at her while others jeered. However, when Simon Cowell announced that there would be no more laughter because this woman had just won them over by singing beautifully from start to finish - without any prior experience!-- all bets were off! The rest is history!
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Vanessa Lachey says she gave husband Nick an ultimatum before marriage: ‘We took a break’

Vanessa Lachey has spoken candidly about her relationship with Nick Lachey and the ultimatum she gave him before they officially tied the knot.The NCIS: HawaiÊ»i star recalled how she initiated a conversation with Nick five years into their relationship about where things were going during a sneak peek of their upcoming Netflix dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. According to Vanessa, she wanted take big steps with the 98 Degree singer, which included having children. “We dated for five years, so I finally said: ‘what are we doing?’” the 41-year-old actor recalled. “I have now moved...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb makes urgent plea for help as she shares tragic news

Hoda Kotb has used her celebrity platform to make a desperate plea for the safe return of someone very special. On Tuesday, the TV personality took to Instagram and reposted a heartbreaking message from her friend which detailed a horrific kidnapping situation. Alongside a photo of the two women, the...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Martha Stewart’s Heartbreaking Announcement On Social Media—We’re Devastated For Her!

Losing a beloved pet is one of the worst and most painful experiences many of us ever have to go through, and this is something Martha Stewart knows all too well right now. The lifestyle guru, 80, shared two posts with her 1.6 million Instagram followers on her personal account honoring her late cat, Princess Peony earlier this week. The first photo showed three people digging a grave for Stewart’s cat before laying her to rest.
CELEBRITIES

