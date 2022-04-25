Susan Lucci posts thank you message to fans after death of husband, Helmut Huber

Susan Boyle, who is celebrating her 60th birthday today, has been an unlikely musical legend for years now since she took the stage on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 with many laughing at her while others jeered. However, when Simon Cowell announced that there would be no more laughter because this woman had just won them over by singing beautifully from start to finish - without any prior experience!-- all bets were off! The rest is history!

