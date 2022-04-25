OPINION: Regret isn’t worth it

We spend a good portion of our lives trying to make sense of it. Growing up, I assume adults had life figured out until I became an adult myself. While I scrambled to stand on my feet, I realized not many really have a handle on life. Millennials have had it rough with the steep rise in living costs. While many boomers often accuse millennials of being spendthrifts and not saving money, the truth is that the costs of living have far eclipsed the increase in wages, which is again undercut by inflation, according to Business Insider. It isn't just wages. Life itself has undergone a sea change over the past two decades. Health issues, dating, climate change, financial insecurity ... you name it. Life has become a challenge. One Reddit user asked millennials, those born between 1981 and1996, what mistakes they made in life and it sparked a whole range of responses. "Millennials of Reddit now nearing your 40s, what were your biggest mistakes at this point in life?" read the post, which received more than 26,000 upvotes and sparked a flurry of comments.

