Mock Draft: Look to the trenches at beginning of selections

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
Unlike the last four drafts, a quarterback is not likely to be the first prospect off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft. With the draft just three days away, Las Vegas has updated the odds for the No. 1 overall selection, choosing a new favorite to walk across the stage first.
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit will be unable to fill his customary role on the network’s coverage of the NFL Draft this year. Herbstreit revealed in a video on Twitter today that a blood clot was recently discovered in his system, which will prevent him from making the trip to Las Vegas this week.
In four days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But look for early moments of the draft to be dominated by the New York Giants and New York Jets, each of whom has a pair of top-10 picks. NFL...
Kirk Herbstreit announced Monday he will not be in Las Vegas for this week’s NFL draft on ESPN and ABC. He reveals doctors found a blood clot in his system and is going to take step back for health precautions.
Each year, the NFL uses their annual draft to propel incredible people and stories to the center stage of America's favorite sport. This year will be no different in Las Vegas, as the league recently announced a special group of fans who will make picks for varying teams across the nation, including the Arizona Cardinals.
Atlanta’s new regime is three days away from their second draft and will be approaching it with a best player available strategy. Terry Fontenot has been adamant regarding this method. The first-time general manager has repeated time and time again that signing veteran free agents to team-friendly deals to round out the roster in order to remain flexible come draft day will always be the strategy moving forward. Fontenot has also stated the position of the prospect won’t matter, stating that adding to a position of strength is a possibility.
The NFL Draft begins Thursday in Las Vegas, and two years after it was originally supposed to host, Sin City estimates it will bring in as many people as the 2019 edition in Nashville — or more. It’s also worth noting that Nashville was the last live draft before...
There is a new betting favorite to be selected first overall in the 2022 NFL draft. With just three days remaining until the 2022 NFL draft, the football community still has very little conviction regarding how things are going to play out in Las Vegas. We are set to witness one of the most unpredictable and surprising drafts in recent memory.
The Raiders have had a ton of draft picks and capital over the last few years. During the 2019 and 2020 drafts alone, they have five total first-round picks. But that’s just not the case this year for the Raiders. Their first pick doesn’t come until pick No. 86...
The 2022 NFL Draft festivities have officially begun and the Las Vegas Raiders have started with a series of community-related activities. The unofficial start of the Draft activities began with Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels taking part in cranking the siren at T-Mobile Arena with several Raiders taking part in pregame activities for the local NHL team, the Las Vegas Knights.
This week has been a long time coming for NFL fans as every team is looking to re-load their roster for a run at the Super Bowl during the NFL Draft. The NFL draft is set to kick off this Thursday in Las Vegas and the draft always brings hope to NFL fans. It is a blank sheet for teams to fill holes in the roster from last season that they couldn't fill during free agency.
With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, one of the most familiar faces of draft day revealed he won’t be taking part in this year’s event. Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Monday to reveal he would not be making the trip out to Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Draft, nor would he be part of the draft coverage, as a result of a medical condition. Herbstreit reveals doctors discovered a blood clot in his system and would be erring on the side of caution with his decision to sit this year’s event out.
LAS VEGAS — Forget what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Blue will be documenting the entire NFL Draft weekend in Sin City. The Colts mascot is en-route to Las Vegas in an RV for a full week of content and antics. Stephanie Pemberton, Colts Vice President of Marketing, decided to sign off on another […]
We have officially hit draft week, with the NFL Draft's first-round taking place this Thursday night in Las Vegas. The Eagles still are holding multiple picks, but if we know anything about Howie Roseman, that could change at any time. So what might the Eagles do with pick No. 15?...
Comments / 0