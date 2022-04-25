Mock Draft: Look to the trenches at beginning of selections

Atlanta’s new regime is three days away from their second draft and will be approaching it with a best player available strategy. Terry Fontenot has been adamant regarding this method. The first-time general manager has repeated time and time again that signing veteran free agents to team-friendly deals to round out the roster in order to remain flexible come draft day will always be the strategy moving forward. Fontenot has also stated the position of the prospect won’t matter, stating that adding to a position of strength is a possibility.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO