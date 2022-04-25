Mid, High or Low … do skinny jeans really have to go?

"Work pants" means something different to everyone, especially in the WFH era. To you, that might mean a classy pair of trousers, but to the next person, some elevated sweatpants might suffice. No matter what comes to mind, we can all get behind this: Your work pants should be comfortable. Like, you should actually look forward to slipping them on in the morning, especially with how many comfy options are on the market. (After all, if they're not comfortable enough to last long days and what seems like even longer commutes, what's the point?)

