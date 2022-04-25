WCCUSD to host community safety forum via Zoom

DANVILLE (KPIX) — Danville police are responding to anti-Semitic flyers that were found near properties around town. It is the second time in two months the community has experienced such hate incidents. On Facebook, the police department wrote: Danville PD is aware of anti-semitic flyers that have been dropped at properties around Danville. Thank you to residents who have reported these flyers to PD. These leaflets fly in the face of our values in Danville. Our town’s mission statement focuses on providing services that make people’s lives better. In pursuit of that mission, we are committed to inclusivity, welcoming families and people from...

DANVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO