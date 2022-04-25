ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

WCCUSD to host community safety forum via Zoom

The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In the wake of safety issues at campuses, the West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) will host a community safety forum on Tuesday, April 26, to review the district’s...

richmondstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Standard

Virtual info session to discuss available Tesla apprenticeships

An upcoming virtual session hosted by Diablo Valley College Wed., April 27 from 6-7 p.m. will give students the 411 about available Tesla apprenticeships. According to the college, Tesla is currently hiring for its Manufacturing Development Program (MDP), as well as other entry-level positions. The info session will share how, via the MDP program, students can work full-time for Tesla while also enrolled in Diablo Valley College’s Industrial Automation and Robotics Certificate Program. It will also share the various benefits of working for Tesla.
DIABLO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Education
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
The Richmond Standard

San Pablo EDC to host virtual hiring fair this afternoon

Penumbra, a large healthcare and biotechnology company headquartered in Alameda, is currently hiring for many positions, offering great pay and benefits. The San Pablo EDC is hosting a Virtual Hiring Fair today, Wednesday, April 13 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., to help Penumbra recruit for multiple positions in the Bay Area. Open jobs include: Production Builders, Material Handlers, and Quality Control Inspectors; Administrative and Executive positions are also available.
SAN PABLO, CA
The Richmond Standard

WCCUSD releases graduation schedule for Class of 2022

High school graduations begin Saturday, May 21 with Middle College at the Contra Costa College football field and continue through Tuesday, June 21 with Extended Learning, West Contra Costa Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Chris Hurst announced Friday. See the schedule below, or visit the District’s website at www.wccusd.net/graduations....
RICHMOND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wccusd Superintendent
The Richmond Standard

Richmond Emergency Food Pantry calls for volunteers

The Richmond Emergency Food Pantry—a volunteer-powered nonprofit which distributes more than 32,000 pounds of food to more than 800 households and 1,000 children monthly—is seeking early risers to volunteer a few mornings per month to assist its efforts. While the Food Pantry always welcomes volunteers, there is a...
RICHMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
CBS San Francisco

‘This Is Not … Danville.’ East Bay Community Responds to Anti-Semitic Flyers

DANVILLE (KPIX) — Danville police are responding to anti-Semitic flyers that were found near properties around town. It is the second time in two months the community has experienced such hate incidents. On Facebook, the police department wrote: Danville PD is aware of anti-semitic flyers that have been dropped at properties around Danville. Thank you to residents who have reported these flyers to PD. These leaflets fly in the face of our values in Danville. Our town’s mission statement focuses on providing services that make people’s lives better. In pursuit of that mission, we are committed to inclusivity, welcoming families and people from...
DANVILLE, CA
The Richmond Standard

Neighborhood leaders plan protest against RPA-chosen election map, saying it disenfranchises Black voters

Leaders of a coalition of Richmond neighborhood councils are planning to rally at Richmond City Hall on Tuesday in protest of the Richmond Progressive Alliance-dominated City Council’s decision to select a district election map that, according to neighborhood leaders, disenfranchises the city’s black community and serves as an example of modern-day gerrymandering.
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Elon Musk to send Kennedy High principal to space? Only on April Fool’s Day

No, Kennedy High School Principal Jarod Scott is not flying to space courtesy of Elon Musk. And a mysterious candidate with the mononymous name, “Paris,” is not running for mayor of Richmond. Call it spring fever or pandemic punchiness, but these are just the latest crop of pranks on what is apparently everyone’s favorite holiday in Richmond: April Fool’s Day.
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

First-ever 'Pride Prom' held at Concord High School

CONCORD, Calif. - Contra Costa County on Saturday held its first-ever "Pride Prom" – a night dedicated to celebrating high school students who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. The night was filled with dancing, catered food, and fun. "Prom is one of those important milestones and for young...
CONCORD, CA
The Richmond Standard

County veterans invited to join AboutFACE painting workshops

Contra Costa County veterans are invited to join a fun journey filled with learning, laughter, love, painting and great stories. Registration is open for veterans wishing to participate in AboutFACE 2022, a series of three online/zoom painting workshops that encourage arts learning and artistic expression as well as an appreciation for the diverse range of veterans’ experiences.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

 https://richmondstandard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy