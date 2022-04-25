ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, WI

2021-22 Marquette Men’s Basketball Player Review: #13 Oso Ighodaro

By Brewtown Andy
anonymouseagle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2021-22 season long since in the books, let’s take a few moments to look back at the performance of each member of YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles this year. While we’re at it, we’ll also take a look back at our player previews and see how our preseason prognostications stack...

www.anonymouseagle.com

deseret.com

Both Gach reportedly won’t be returning to Utah basketball

The back and forth nature of Utah Runnin’ Utes wing Both Gach’s basketball career is reportedly entering another chapter. On Monday afternoon, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that Gach will be entering his name in the 2022 NBA draft and will not return to Utah. The news...
UTAH STATE
WCJB

TV20 Sit-down: UF men’s basketball coach Todd Golden

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There is no offseason anymore in the world of college basketball coaching. And the challenge is magnified when you’re new to a job. Todd Golden has been in Gainesville about a month since being hired to coach the Gator men’s team. With that in mind, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell presents a sit-down interview with the new head of the Gator program.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares set to return next season

Oregon Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares indicated on Twitter Monday afternoon he plans to return to Eugene for another season. His return gives Dana Altman another key piece as this team looks to return to the NCAA Tournament after falling short in 2021-2022. Soares initially joined the Ducks after a standout two-year career at South Plains Junior College. The Boston native played a key role off the bench for Oregon last year, appearing in 35 games and averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists across 18.2 minutes. He shot 60.3% on two pointers but struggled from beyond the arc, averaging just 26.8% from deep. Soares returns to a backcourt that lost Jacob Young (graduation) and Eric Williams (transfer portal), but returns De’Vion Harmon and adds five-star freshman Dior Johnson. Oh no doubt about it 🦆 sco ducks — Rivaldo Soares (@Waldo_ML) April 25, 2022 The Ducks could potentially have star point guard Will Richardson back in the mix as well, if he opts to take  his COVID year of eligibility instead of pursuing a professional career. List Ducks in the NBA: Recapping the 2021-2022 regular season
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

No. 1 recruit Naasir Cunningham signs with Overtime Elite, keeps college eligibility

Naasir Cunningham – the No. 1 prospect in On3 Consensus for the Class of 2024 – is signing with Overtime Elite and will keep his college basketball and NIL eligibility. Cunningham will not get paid by OTE. That means he’s eligible to make money off his Name, Image and Likeness in high school while also still maintaining his amateur status to play for an NCAA team. NIL experts told On3 that the deal provides him with additional earning potential over the next two years while also pointing toward a lucrative pro career.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High school basketball lawsuits, WIAA rule changes considered

MILWAUKEE - Following a spike in lawsuits related to officiating, Wisconsin's high school sports association is considering rule changes. The WIAA's Board of Control, the governing body, will hear some proposals on Tuesday, April 26. WIAA Executive Director Stephanie Hauser says among those changes could be stronger penalties for schools...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

Nasir Cunningham Makes Decision: College Basketball World Reacts

Nasir Cunningham is the top basketball recruit in the 2024 cycle. He’s heard from nearly every prominent collegiate program in the country. However, he’s taking a different route for his basketball future. Cunningham has decided to sign with Overtime Elite, a basketball development program which helps top prospects...
COLLEGE SPORTS
theScore

Hall of Famer Wright not ruling out coaching in NBA

Less than a week after Jay Wright's shocking retirement, the outgoing Villanova bench boss isn't ruling out coaching in the NBA. "Right now, I definitely need a break," Wright said Tuesday during an appearance on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max." "Right now, I'm looking forward to this (special assistant) position at Villanova. But honestly, down the road, I'd be lying - I don't know what I'm going to feel like."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
