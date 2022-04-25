ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, OH

Man killed after setting house on fire with fireworks

By Talia Naquin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrKk7_0fJcRr7T00

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – The Uniontown Police Department is investigating a deadly fire.

According to police, officers responded to the 11770 block of Fairwynde Circle Saturday for reports of a domestic issue.

When police arrived on the scene, officers say the suspect set off large fireworks inside and outside of the home, which caused the house to catch fire.

‘Heroic efforts:’ Mother, child rescued after near-drowning in Kent

There were two children in the home, ages 8 and 7.

Police say the man would not allow the children to leave the burning home.

Officers and fire personnel rescued the two girls.

The suspect, Jason Tyo, of Uniontown was found dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Police say the family dog was also killed.

The girls were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

They were treated and released, according to a police press release.

The State Fire Marshall’s office and the Stark County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Uniontown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Kent, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, shot in west Columbus drive-by

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday in west Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 6:34 p.m. Officers found the victim on the unit block of South Terrace Avenue. The girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was shot in her […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Wjw#State#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv
The Independent

Man suspected of killing four family members under arrest in hospital

A 28-year-old man suspected of killing four family members in a stabbing attack is under arrest in hospital, police have said.The victims – three women aged in their mid 60s, 40s and 30s, and a man in his 60s – all died at a terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south-east London in the early hours of Monday.They have been named locally as NHS worker Dolet Hill, her partner Denton Burke, daughter Tanysha Drummonds and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds.It is understood that the suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and police said he was in a stable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYC

Man suffers burns in Akron garage fire: What we know

AKRON, Ohio — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon for treatment of burn injuries connected to an afternoon garage fire in Akron. Fire officials say the flames began around 4:39 p.m. in the 1000 block of Neptune Avenue. Responding fire officials responded to the “fully involved unattached garage fire with neighbors stating a person had been burned.”
AKRON, OH
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

One dead after ATV crash in Stark County

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Stark County with two all-terrain vehicles. Steven Blouir of Canton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash happened at around 10 p.m. Saturday on State Route 172 at Evening Star Avenue in Osnaburg Township, according to a […]
STARK COUNTY, OH
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy