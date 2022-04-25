ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acushnet, MA

Seeing Smoke on 195? It’s an Acushnet Brush Fire

By Kate Robinson
 1 day ago
ACUSHNET — Drivers on I-195 or Route 240 in Fairhaven early Monday afternoon may have seen thick black smoke as a brush fire raged in Acushnet. By 1 p.m. fire crews...

