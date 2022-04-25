Seeing Smoke on 195? It’s an Acushnet Brush Fire

BOSTON (CBS) – Four people, including two children, were hospitalized with smoke inhalation following a fire Sunday morning in Mattapan. It happened around 10:45 a.m. on Deering Road. Heavy fire engulfed the rear porches and attic. The bulk of the fire was knocked down within about an hour. Restoration crews stayed at the house throughout the day to board it up. The current condition of the victims is unknown at this time. Companies working at a 2 1/2 story building on Deering Road Mattapan. Heavy fire on the rear porches and in the attic. pic.twitter.com/ww639QKx9F — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 24, 2022 Boston firefighters said seven adults and 10 children were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them. Neighbors like Tehija Kerr said they were saddened by the news. “Everybody around this block knows kids, they usually play right here. I hurt right now,” she said. “I wish for a speedy recovery for those at the hospital. I will keep prayers up for those friends and family.” It’s unclear what started the fire.

