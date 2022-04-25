Last Week in Natchez: April 18-25, 2022

We need to keep an open mind as the Natchez-Adams County School Board works through the challenges of choosing what schools, if any, should close and students be consolidated into other facilities. The opening of the new Natchez High School will likely mean some of the older, more outdated facilities...
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Area Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Yazoo City. Attendees are encouraged to: Dress for success Be prepared for on-site interviews Bring plenty of resumes (Copiers/scanners will […]
