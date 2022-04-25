Controlling pests in your Southeast Texas garden

5) The Lawn Weed: White Clover: This perennial plant will take over if not checked. Clover was once used as a desirable part of turf seed mixes, but it’s now considered a weed by many homeowners because of the patchy appearance on lawns. It’s a legume, which means it makes its own nitrogen and spreads rapidly. What to do: You won’t be able to eradicate white clover. In fact, it does provide food for honeybees so you can learn to live with it. Or treat it as you would dandelions with a three-way product, which will provide some control. SHOP CLOVER CONTROL (Eriko Tsukamoto)

I certainly hope each one of you is experiencing our wonderful spring weather. Mostly sunny days with moderate temperatures makes for pleasant outdoor gardening activities. It’s time to take advantage of this opportunity and complete gardening tasks while beautifying your outdoor space.

Many of you have already begun creating your personal paradise by planting trees, shrubs, annual and perennial flowers. Some gardeners have also planted vegetable gardens either in the ground, raised beds or containers. Growing tomatoes, peppers and other vegetables can be rewarding, especially when harvesting fruits and vegetables.

Once vegetable and flower transplants, shrubs and trees are planted, we need to shift our attention to garden pest control and management.

There are numerous ways to repel insects that like to invade our gardens: chemical, organic and biological.

Note, if choosing the chemical method, there is a risk to spraying the product on growing vegetables which might contaminate them during their growth process.

When using the chemical method, determine which insect is creating the problem, since all chemicals are not the same and will not work on every pest.

It is imperative to read the pesticides’ label, ensuring the insect to be killed is listed. Pesticides can be toxic to humans, pets and the environment. Use them carefully and as directed.

We must all do what we can to protect bees and haphazard use of pesticides is known to be harmful to bees, which are necessary for pollinating fruits and vegetables, as well as ornamental plants.

The best time to apply pesticides is early evening, once bees have finished foraging for the day. If you have beehives, cover them during the pesticide application process.

Besides the chemical method, there are organic and biological choices for pest control, which are more eco-friendly.

For some of us, the moment we step outside, insects are drawn to us! There is a way to fight back against mosquitos, gnats, flies and other pesky flying insects -- use essential oils rather than sticky lotions or chemical sprays.

Essential oils are natural bug repellents and insects tend to avoid them.

Some gardeners would rather use a spray rather than planting herbs, and there are several products available which are organic and safe to use.

Two of them, neem oil and horticultural soap, I use in my vegetable garden and flowers beds. They work very well at eradicating soft-bodied insects such as aphids, white flies, thrips, mealy bugs, and mites for a short time yet has minimal effect on “good bugs”.

Perhaps you’d like to make your own spray to remove soft bodied insects? Remember that for any pesticide to work, it must be sprayed directly on the pest.

Use pure-castile liquid soap, which is not a detergent like dish soap.

Mix the following ingredients: one gallon of water, adding 2.5 tablespoons of pure-castile liquid soap and one tablespoon of vegetable oil into a garden sprayer. Mix well before using. Once finished spraying, empty sprayer and clean. For smaller batches use 1 teaspoon pure-castile liquid soap per each quart water.

The biological method of pest control is the most eco-friendly control method.

Beneficial insects can be purchased, then simply release them into your garden area. But know that once they have destroyed or consumed the pests, they will not remain.

There are numerous beneficial insects for the different pests and choosing this method of insect control can quickly become cost prohibitive while wanted results may take longer than using another control method of pest control.

