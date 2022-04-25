ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Controlling pests in your Southeast Texas garden

By John Green
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34y3YY_0fJcR5HC00
5) The Lawn Weed: White Clover: This perennial plant will take over if not checked. Clover was once used as a desirable part of turf seed mixes, but it’s now considered a weed by many homeowners because of the patchy appearance on lawns. It’s a legume, which means it makes its own nitrogen and spreads rapidly. What to do: You won’t be able to eradicate white clover. In fact, it does provide food for honeybees so you can learn to live with it. Or treat it as you would dandelions with a three-way product, which will provide some control. SHOP CLOVER CONTROL (Eriko Tsukamoto)

I certainly hope each one of you is experiencing our wonderful spring weather. Mostly sunny days with moderate temperatures makes for pleasant outdoor gardening activities. It’s time to take advantage of this opportunity and complete gardening tasks while beautifying your outdoor space.

Many of you have already begun creating your personal paradise by planting trees, shrubs, annual and perennial flowers. Some gardeners have also planted vegetable gardens either in the ground, raised beds or containers. Growing tomatoes, peppers and other vegetables can be rewarding, especially when harvesting fruits and vegetables.

Once vegetable and flower transplants, shrubs and trees are planted, we need to shift our attention to garden pest control and management.

There are numerous ways to repel insects that like to invade our gardens: chemical, organic and biological.

Note, if choosing the chemical method, there is a risk to spraying the product on growing vegetables which might contaminate them during their growth process.

When using the chemical method, determine which insect is creating the problem, since all chemicals are not the same and will not work on every pest.

It is imperative to read the pesticides’ label, ensuring the insect to be killed is listed. Pesticides can be toxic to humans, pets and the environment.  Use them carefully and as directed.

We must all do what we can to protect bees and haphazard use of pesticides is known to be harmful to bees, which are necessary for pollinating fruits and vegetables, as well as ornamental plants.

The best time to apply pesticides is early evening, once bees have finished foraging for the day.  If you have beehives, cover them during the pesticide application process.

Besides the chemical method, there are organic and biological choices for pest control, which are more eco-friendly.

For some of us, the moment we step outside, insects are drawn to us! There is a way to fight back against mosquitos, gnats, flies and other pesky flying insects -- use essential oils rather than sticky lotions or chemical sprays.

Essential oils are natural bug repellents and insects tend to avoid them.

Some gardeners would rather use a spray rather than planting herbs, and there are several products available which are organic and safe to use.

Two of them, neem oil and horticultural soap, I use in my vegetable garden and flowers beds.  They work very well at eradicating soft-bodied insects such as aphids, white flies, thrips, mealy bugs, and mites for a short time yet has minimal effect on “good bugs”.

Perhaps you’d like to make your own spray to remove soft bodied insects? Remember that for any pesticide to work, it must be sprayed directly on the pest.

Use pure-castile liquid soap, which is not a detergent like dish soap.

Mix the following ingredients: one gallon of water, adding 2.5 tablespoons of pure-castile liquid soap and one tablespoon of vegetable oil into a garden sprayer. Mix well before using. Once finished spraying, empty sprayer and clean. For smaller batches use 1 teaspoon pure-castile liquid soap per each quart water.

The biological method of pest control is the most eco-friendly control method.

Beneficial insects can be purchased, then simply release them into your garden area. But know that once they have destroyed or consumed the pests, they will not remain.

There are numerous beneficial insects for the different pests and choosing this method of insect control can quickly become cost prohibitive while wanted results may take longer than using another control method of pest control.

If you have specific gardening questions or need more information, contact the Orange County Master Gardeners Helpline: (409) 882-7010 or visit our website: https://txmg.org/ orange , Facebook: Orange County Texas Master Gardeners Association or Email: extension@co.orange.tx.us .

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Invasive ants hit Texas hard—now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes. Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin now have good news: a naturally occurring fungus-like pathogen can...
TEXAS STATE
Tree Hugger

Is Wood Ash Good for Plants?

Your soil may not need it, your plants may not want it, and it's possible to use it incorrectly. But when properly applied, wood ash can be good for plants. This guide explains how to add wood ash to your garden for optimal plant growth. Healthy Soil. Wood ash is...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lawn, TX
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticide Application#Southeast Texas#Vegetable Gardens
deseret.com

This popular landscape tree is ‘worse than murder hornets!’

The tree was first brought to America to save the failing native pear crop a century ago — which it did. Over the years, it has been planted nearly everywhere as a beautiful, hardy and drought-tolerant landscape tree. The Callery pear, with its profusion of white blossoms and two dozen offspring cultivars, was an American hero for a time.
GARDENING
Gin Lee

Eggshell fertilizer for gardening

Hang onto those eggshells! If you use eggs for breakfast and baking, save the shells because eggshells make the perfect fertilizer for plants. Eggshells are high in calcium, which is great for all plants' growth. Eggshells are also a natural deterrent to ants. So, let's get started on cracking a few eggs!
CBS News

Stinky landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders in over 30 states: "Worse than murder hornets!"

Stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders, creating thickets that overwhelm native plants and sport nasty four-inch spikes. Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears - a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. Now, their invasive descendants have been reported in more than 30 states.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Family Handyman

10 Plant Stands You and Your Indoor Plants Will Love

Houseplants are having a moment in a big way, and this collection of must-have indoor plant stands celebrates the best ways to show off your greenery. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
GARDENING
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Gin Lee

Pet frogs naturally fertilizing green room plants

Kermit/ green tree frog on pepper plants inside my greenroom/Gin Lee. Plants benefit from nitrogen in frogs' feces, which acts as a vital fertilizer to help my indoor plants grow. Another benefit frogs also offer is eating bugs like mosquitoes, flies, nats, slugs, beetles, etc. Of course, with indoor gardening I don't have too many bug issues.
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont, TX
1K+
Followers
654
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont Enterprise covers the latest news, sports and entertainment for Texas's southeast community

 https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy