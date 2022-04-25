ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isleton, CA

Passenger dies after driver hits tree near Isleton, driver tells CHP they had to swerve to avoid hitting an animal

 1 day ago
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A passenger was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning after the driver hit a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 2:40 a.m., CHP South...

