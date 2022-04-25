ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘All the Instruments in the World’: Jorge Drexler on His Bountiful New Album ‘Tinta y Tiempo’

By Julyssa Lopez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQA6Z_0fJcQnwQ00

Click here to read the full article.

Early in the pandemic, when so many musicians were recording stripped-back albums that reflected the quiet interiority of lockdown living, the Uruguayan artist Jorge Drexler thought he could try the same thing, making music using only the tools he had at his fingertips. “So many of us enclosed ourselves in our immediate worlds, with their guitars and our laptops,” Drexler says on a recent call from Spain. “There have been so many records made in a bedroom with whatever artists had at their disposal, so just a guitar, their voice, and a computer.”

But the longer the pandemic droned on, with days stretching into years, the more Drexler missed the musical world he couldn’t have. He missed rooms filled with friends and instruments. He missed collaborating in person. He missed big orchestral sounds. “I said, ‘Screw it. I want to make something with all the instruments in the world,'” he says with a laugh. He started composing songs that were complex and whole-hearted, filled with rich, ebullient arrangements. “I wanted the album to sound abundant. There was so little contact with other people and musicians, so I said, ‘I want everything’ — many voices, choruses, bass, percussion, an entire orchestra.”

The final product is Tinta y Tiempo , a sublime peak in Drexler’s 30-year career. Something about the artist — maybe his narrative approach to songwriting or his nomadic explorations of Latin American folk sounds — has always made him feel like a living troubadour in the present day. Drexler studied medicine and was well on his way to becoming an ear, nose, and throat specialist when music pulled him in, leading him down a path that’s now included working with Caetano Veloso , Shakira , and Carlinhos Brown, winning multiple Latin Grammys, and becoming the first Uruguayan to win an Oscar for his song “Al Otro Lado del Río” from the film The Motorcycle Diaries .

Drexler says that he’s still searching for ways to rediscover the world and keep his creative process feeling new, something the album celebrates through songs such as the bright highlight “Cinturón Blanco.” “It’s not just a song about romance, but about maintaining a sense of surprise in long-term love,” he says. “There are a lot of songs about falling in love out there, but not so many about what happens to love over the years and across time.” It captures how, despite the bleakness of the pandemic, Tinta y Tiempo turned into a stirring ode to love and human connection.

You’ve said that this is one of the hardest albums you’ve ever made and that at one point, you thought you’d never finish it. What was the creative process like for an album so difficult?
I’ve had a 30-year career, which is a long time, but there are many songs on this album that talk about starting anew. “Cinturón Blanco,” for example, is about maintaining a sense of surprise and constantly rediscovering the world. I always like to approach every album as though it’s my first one, and when you start every project this way,  there’s always this moment where you feel lost, like you really are doing things for the first time.

All of that was exacerbated by the pandemic, which was a time of complete uncertainty. It made me lose my way, I couldn’t figure out which way was north. My reference points had always come from playing my music for other people — whether it was a live audience, my friends, my family, there had always been someone I could show my songs to in order to finish them and understand them more intimately. But because we were apart during the pandemic, it was like these songs never found a structure. I had so many written, but I couldn’t finish them — I’d always get like 80 percent through them and couldn’t tie up the last 20 percent. So, at one point, I thought I’d never finish the album. But once the world started opening up again, I started recognizing the terrain again. I can tell you sincerely that this is a project I’m really proud of. We’re rehearsing right now and I’m discovering these songs even more deeply, and I’m happy with them.

How did you feel the heaviness of Covid-19 and the pandemic world affected you creatively and personally?
I read an article in The New York Time s that used the word “languishing” — like, it’s not a state of absolute depression or sadness, but a kind of stagnation. That happened to me a lot when I was composing, but also at a personal level. There was also a lot of fear because we all got Covid really early on, and there weren’t even hospitals we could go to — the hospitals in Spain were overloaded. But none of us got it too severely.

While the pandemic made it hard to connect with people in person, there are a lot of collaborations on this album.
With Noga Erez and Rubén Blades , the collaborations were all at a distance because it was impossible to travel. When you’re going through something like a pandemic that we’ve never lived through before, your first impulse as a songwriter is to say, “I’m going to tell this story — the fear, the uncertainty, the masks, the distance, the screens.” And I did write a lot of songs about that, but partway through, I realized there was an end in sight, and I didn’t want bring all of that with me. The pandemic wasn’t going to last forever. Funny enough, the day we start our tour is the day the mask mandate ends in Spain. I started writing about the other thing that happened during the pandemic, which is that we learned to value a bunch of things we took for granted: a hug from a friend, closeness, being able to sing in the same room with someone. So the album has a collaborative spirit that is celebratory and embraces all these things.

I didn’t want to describe what I was living through, but what I missed. I was remembering a world full of contact, which you can hear on a song like “Tocarte” with [ C. Tangana ]. The theme of physical contact runs through the album almost obsessively, starting with “El Plan Maestro,” which outlines the origin of love, with two cells crashing into each other years ago. I opened with that song because it felt like I was going, “Once upon a time.” It was also important to have Rubén Blades on that song because it’s a Panamanian décima, a folk style made up of 10 verses that’s popular throughout Latin America. It’s something I did a TED Talk about. I said to Rubén , ‘Would you want to perform a décima on the album?” it was actually written by my cousin who’s an astrophysicist, and Rubén loved the idea.

There’s also so much story-telling on the album. What inspired you narratively?
There’s a book that I thought about a lot called Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari, the Israeli thinker who also wrote Sapiens . There’s a part in the book about free will, and it’s what inspired “¡Oh, Algoritmo!,” which is why I wanted Noga Erez on it. I was reading a lot during this time; it’s been a time for introspection and reflection. Funny enough, what I didn’t do is play guitar. I had come from so much touring and playing that all I wanted to do was sit in my house with children and my wife.

A lot of the stories are about major life transitions — I thought a lot about the experience of becoming a parent, especially on “El Día que Estrenaste el Mundo.”
That songs talks about that first photo everyone has, taken at the hospital and then tucked away somewhere. It was inspired by a friend who sent me a picture of his newborn daughter, and I remembered my own photo, the one I think we all have in our closets somewhere. It’s a peculiar photo because it’s one of the few moments in life that we have fully documented: Ten minutes before it was taken, before the child was born, you were one person. Ten minutes later, they hand you the child, and you instantly become another person. You can prepare for that moment and they can tell you all about what it will be like, but it’s a huge transformation. I thought a lot about how life evolves and the kids move from home, and you eventually find refuge in photos like that.

When you’re a songwriter, you write about the things you know. Music in Spanish is so often monopolized by love or desire, and that’s great, but there are other forms of it to talk about. This is about love, but it’s not about initial romance or infatuation. It talks about all kinds of love — familial love, love toward a profession, the love of a parent, the idea of how love came to be. It’s about the reality of being a human.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Chinese prog rockers OU release video for 'alien' new single Farewell

OU, the progressive metal quartet from China, have shared a new video for Farewell, the third single from their debut album "one" – due through InsideOut on May 6. "Farewell has a very alien, cyberpunk kind of vibe to it; vocally I think it's one of the most emotive tracks on the record and really shows Lynn's dynamism as a vocalist," enthuses drummer and founding memberAnthony Vanacore . "Also, I think this song has one of the most breathtaking endings on the album."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Marco Antonio Solís Is Latin Recording Academy’s 2022 Person of the Year

Click here to read the full article. The Latin Recording Academy announced today that the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year is composer, arranger, producer, musician, artistic director, and five-time Latin Grammy winner Marco Antonio Solís. He will be honored at a gala and tribute concert that will include renditions of his music performed by friends and other artists. Details of the event and this year’s Latin Grammy Awards have not been announced. “I am very moved and grateful to the Latin Recording Academy for this special distinction that means so much to me professionally and personally,” Solis, who...
MUSIC
NPR

Her Voice Is In The Air

Flora Purim's voice echoes through the music of the last half-century as if generated by the atmosphere. The often wordless, rhythmic, deeply free style the Brazilian singer pioneered is the astrological air element connecting samba to rock and be-bop to jazz fusion. Her singing energizes landmark recordings with Chick Corea, George Duke and Airto Moreira, the percussionist who is also her husband and lifelong musical partner. At the height of her success during American music's renewed love affair with Brazil in the mid-1970s, this earthy woman with the voice of a bird, a cloud, a butterfly — all images invoked on albums with titles like Light As a Feather, as marketers tried to capture the floating precision of her technique — had the most lucrative recording deal in jazz and an unquenchable desire to keep moving. She could fly: "I am trying to create a kind of music that goes beyond jazz, that is universal," she told journalist Larry Rohter in 1977. "I am looking for something that recognizes no barriers, no flags, no languages." Her adventurousness would take her beyond jazz and back again many times and crown her as the rarest kind of singer: often imitated, rarely if ever matched.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caetano Veloso
Person
Shakira
Person
Rubén Blades
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jorge Drexler
Person
Noga Erez
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Aimée Osbourne — A.K.A. ARO — Isn’t Living in Ozzy’s Shadow With ‘Against Mine’

Click here to read the full article. Aimée Osbourne, who records music as ARO, has an extensive library of songs she is mustering the courage to release. “Because I grew up in a known family the sense of protection around my privacy was maybe a little more heightened than had a grown up in a family that perhaps wasn’t as known,” says Osbourne, whose parents are Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. “I think [holding onto those songs] is the constant effort to try and make peace with that and navigate through that as an independent artist that also has the right to...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bountiful#Depression#In The World#Uruguayan#Screw
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Pink Floyd Launched Turbulent North American ‘Animals’ Tour

Pink Floyd's In the Flesh Tour should be remembered for musical reasons: After all, it's the only time they performed a full version of 1977's Animals, their hard-hitting and political rock opus. Instead, it's famous for everything else: the inflatable pigs, the sheer size of the gigs and, most notably, the artist/fan disconnect that inspired their classic follow-up concept album.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett on Finally Going Solo: ‘I Was Shocked That I Got the Band’s Blessing’

Click here to read the full article. Thirty-nine years ago this month, on April Fool’s Day, Kirk Hammett got a call he hoped was no prank: an offer to join Metallica. The guitarist, then age 20, was still playing in Exodus, the thrash-metal band he’d co-founded as a teenager, but he’d fallen in love with Metallica since they first played the Bay Area, where he grew up. So when he realized the opportunity was no joke, he flew to New York, where the band was prepping its debut album, and within two weeks, he was shredding solos onstage alongside James...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Spiritualized: Everything Was Beautiful review – a sweet din of magnificent melodies

You get the sense that Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce is actively signposting his latest album’s charms. Everything Was Beautiful’s medication-style packaging echoes that of the band’s 1997 classic, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space, as does the female voice that announces the record (then: former band member Kate Radley, now: Pierce’s daughter Poppy); the astronaut’s eye-view of human fallibility is here too.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mick Jagger’s Picks for Rock Music’s Saviors Will Surprise You

Click here to read the full article. Mick Jagger has credited an unlikely pair of pop-punk singers with keeping the spirit of rock music alive. In a new interview with Swedish radio station P4, the Rolling Stones singer — one of the greatest frontmen in music history — bemoaned the lack of rockers in recent years. However, two artists have caught his attention: Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud. “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few,” Jagger said (via The Independent). “You have Yungblud and Machine Gun...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Guitar
Place
Madrid, Spain
CBS News

Heavy metal and bluegrass guitarist John 5 on his musical obsessions

He's become one of the most acclaimed guitarists today of heavy metal — and bluegrass. John Lowery, performing under the stage name John 5, has played with Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and David Lee Roth, and recorded with Lynyrd Skynyrd. But he traces his appreciation for the guitar to watching "Hee Haw" as a kid.
MUSIC
NME

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimée releases new single as ARO

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimée Osbourne has shared a new single under the alias ARO. Listen to new track ‘Against Mine’ below. The dark electro-pop track is her first new music in two years. A press release says Aimee “will share more new music this year.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Sophie Lloyd's hypnotic shred version of Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb is breathtaking and beautiful

Sophie Lloyd, aka the internet's elite of axe-slinging extraordinaires, has shared an epic instrumental cover of Pink Floyd's 1979 classic Comfortably Numb. While the original track, from the band's 1979 masterpiece The Wall, is famous for it's striking solos courtesy of guitar god David Gilmour, Lloyd has upped the ante and re-imagined the song in a manner where it's composed entirely of shredding.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Theater Kids Everywhere Are Obsessing Over This New TikTok Trend

Click here to read the full article. No one — not a dictator, not a politician, not a celebrity, not an influencer — is in possession of more power than a high school theater director. For a small community of theater kids, the director is the one person whose approval you crave most in the world, above their parents, friends, and even above God. And no decision is more likely to impact the trajectory of the high school theater kid’s year than what musical the director chooses to do next year. Marji Eldreth, the music teacher at the Cab Calloway School...
WILMINGTON, DE
Guitar World Magazine

Eddie Van Halen left a “transformative” seven-figure donation to US music education foundation

Late electric guitar great Eddie Van Halen left a “substantial” donation to music education support organization Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation in his will. The foundation will be the recipient of a “transformative” seven-figure sum at the behest of Van Halen, whose donation will help the nonprofit in its mission to support music education in at-risk public schools in the US.
CHARITIES
Rolling Stone

The Big Pink Celebrate Their Return With Shoegazy Single ‘No Angels’

Click here to read the full article. The Big Pink have released new single “No Angels,” marking the band’s first piece of new material since their 2012 sophomore album, Future This. The hazy number, produced by Tony Hoffer, samples Bad Cop’s “Light On.” “It’s a track reflecting that moment when you understand that all you’ve set your sights on has led to a place far away from where you should be and everything you truly love,” singer/guitarist Robbie Furze explained in a statement. “It took sacrificing everything I’d built in London and moving to Los Angeles, a place I thought I...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Aespa Make Their Coachella Debut With Hotly Anticipated Set

Click here to read the full article. On Saturday night, management company and record label 88rising once again brought K-pop to the Coachella main stage, with an appearance by the girl group Aespa. The quartet — Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning — debuted in November, 2020, in the thick of the pandemic, which hasn’t exactly afforded them many opportunities to perform live. That meant that Aespa’s Weekend Two appearance at Coachella — part of 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever showcase — was a highly anticipated event. Aespa’s set was announced just after Weekend One came to a close, as social...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy