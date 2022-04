We made it! Perseverance is at the delta, and showering us with incredible images to pore over. Mars 2020 is officially out of “Rapid Traverse” mode, where we put the pedal to the metal and focused on driving quickly. We are back to standard operations now, and the team is beginning our Delta Front Campaign. For more on why exploring the delta is so thrilling, check out last week’s article. We haven’t left the Crater Floor Campaign totally behind us though, as we’ll investigate the contact between the rocks of the crater floor and those that make up the delta, as well as between different types of crater floor rocks named ‘Máaz’ and ‘Séítah.’

